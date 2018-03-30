March, known for madness in collegiate basketball, is know also known for Mother Nature madness, as in the four nor’easters (known as the "four'easters") that battered the I-95 Corridor. In addition, March will go down in history as the month in which millions of Americans, including hundreds in Princeton, protested the madness of gun violence in this country.
None of these madnesses, however, has thwarted a brand-new March identity — one that has no connection to madness, but rather to healthy creativity and collaborative innovation in New Jersey. The New Jersey STEM Pathways Network, with the support of Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker’s (D-16) office, has expanded its annual STEM week initiative into a designation of March as STEM Month.
STEM Month, a celebration of Science Technology Engineering and Math in education and society, has featured STEM events throughout the state to promote New Jersey’s commitment to STEM excellence. I am embarrassed to admit that it took a recent STEM event at Princeton University to underscore why I should have paid attention in my Intro to Physics class, instead of writing a pathetic note on paper to a guy I was dating.
I attended the Princeton University PRISM Annual Research Symposium, which was held March 13-14, during the initial portion of a meeting featuring information and speeches accessible to those in the community who, like myself, are STEM-challenged. I listened to and spoke with the symposium’s first speaker Zwicker, a Ph.D. physicist and head of science education at the Princeton Plasma Physics Lab.
As chair of the new New Jersey State Assembly Committee on Science, Innovation and Technology, Assemblyman Zwicker has become a mover and shaker for embracing a goal of making the state nationally known for STEM excellence in education and industry. He is trying to “put science before politics and make smart policy decisions that will yield more high-quality jobs and economic development to help boost the middle class.”
Zwicker told me the value of physics or any science education goes beyond memorizing the qualities of neutrons, protons, electrons and other unseen particles. Science education fosters critical thinking and quality decision making. In a world of alternative facts and a deluge of information, people must be able to think strategically, critically, and logically, he said.
“Scientific thinking is an invaluable tool in understanding and improving the world around us," Zwicker said. "An individual using scientific thinking analyzes facts and then comes to a rational conclusion, as opposed to having a foregone conclusion and then trying to find facts to support a certain point of view."
Echoing the sentiment of Zwicker, Dr. Craig Arnold, professor in mechanical and aerospace engineering and director of PRISM (Princeton Institute for the Science and Technology of Materials), emphasized that “facts and scientific evidence do matter. They are the key to making informed decisions” about everything from the simple, such as deciding the temperature at which one should set the thermostat in the house, to the complex, such as deciding how to reform national healthcare policy to benefit the most people without increasing the nation’s deficit.
Even Governor Phil Murphy is feeling the scientific decision-making vibe. Addressing the audience at New Jersey Policy Perspective's “Progress 2018 Conference” on March 23, the governor touted the benefits of doing a thorough assessment of the facts before making any policy decisions.
Speaking at the PRISM forum, Zwicker pointed out that in addition to fostering rational scientific decision-making, STEM education and research initiatives foster other desirable behavioral qualities, such as cooperation, collaboration, and partnering among academic, business and governmental entities. It should be noted that the tagline for PPPL (Zwicker’s employer) is: A Collaborative National Center for Fusion and Plasma Research.
Arnold, who has led PRISM since 2016, revived the symposium after a decade-long hiatus. He says the conference is an important vehicle for promoting and encouraging communication and collaboration among individuals working in and/or interested in the field.
“A symposium like this serves a purpose for a lot of people, outside and inside of the university," Arnold said. "When you work in a bubble, you lose track of what is going on — have no reason to connect outside of our walls. It is healthy to talk about our research, compare notes, and this process often leads to new ideas and collaborations that yield exciting and productive technological innovations."
This year’s PRISM symposium, according to Arnold, celebrated “several successful, technology translation” efforts that have had “remarkable” commercial importance and societal benefit. PRISM, for more than three decades, has been the driving force and focus of material science and engineering at Princeton University, he said.
Collaboration and partnerships are embedded in PRISM’s DNA. According to the program from the conference, “PRISM pursues pioneering scientific discoveries through interdisciplinary research and generates technological advancement, innovation, and entrepreneurship in partnership with industry and other external collaborators.”
The keynote speaker for the conference was Steven V. Abramson, representing a firm that is the poster child for this collaboration. Mr. Abramson is president and CEO of Universal Display Corporation, which invented and commercialized energy-efficient phosphorescent OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology for a wide range of products including movie displays, TVs, and lighting.
Since UDC’s inception in 1994, over half a billion dollars has been invested to advance the company from a start-up to a leading player in the global OLED ecosystem. And all of this began with the funding of groundbreaking, innovative research at Princeton University.
I could have used scientific thinking in that physics class 53 years ago. With more factual analysis and effective collaboration with my date’s ex-girlfriends, I could have come to a rational, scientific decision to dump the guy.
