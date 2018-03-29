Sarah Miles has not transformed her technique when it comes to singing and songwriting, but has altered her approach. Rather than fret over what might work and how it will be perceived, the country singer has learned to follow her instincts.
“The style hasn’t changed that much, it’s just that now I’m confident in what I’m doing,” said Miles, a 2007 Princeton High School grad. “I can play guitar better and I had never felt like a confident guitar player. I’m not afraid of what other people think about it, and it’s easy to get caught up in that. Now I’m just putting it out there.
“After 10 years, I’m starting to feel a lot more confident in what I have to put out. I’m starting to finally feel some type of success, which is really exciting. Maybe I was thinking too much earlier, maybe I just needed to let go.”
By releasing her trepidation, she is embracing steadily increasing success. The latest came earlier this month, when Miles was chosen as a Grand Prize Session II winner of the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest for her original country song, “Stay." Miles sings and plays guitar on the song that she wrote with regular collaborators Matthew Heath and Noel Goff.
Miles said of the honor: “My mind is truly blown.”
The contest is a premiere international, year-long competition open to amateur and professional songwriters in 12 categories. Miles' composition now competes for the Lennon Award in the country category, with the winner competing for “Song of the Year” in all categories in July. (Fans can vote for her song, April 1 through May 1 at
“Getting the email a couple of weeks ago, I didn’t believe it at first; I was in shock,” said Miles, now living in Atlanta with husband Steven Johnson. “I’ve had a bunch of friends in the music industry who have also won in past years; I always thought it was so cool. To win this is so amazing. Growing up, I listened to a lot of John Lennon and the Beatles. It’s an honor to be linked with his name.”
Miles grew up as Sarah Wilson and was the youngest student ever accepted to the Westminster Conservatory Children’s Choir. With her grandfather an accomplished pianist and her aunt a viola player, music was a family staple around the holidays. Bonnie Wilson noticed her daughter singing around the house and, well, just had a feeling. She brought Sarah to a Westminster audition “when I guess I was 5 or 6” and history was made with her acceptance.
“I didn’t know how to read music, but my mom could see very clearly, that music was something I really loved,” Miles said. “I don’t think I really thought much of it, so a huge thanks to my mom for seeing a side of me I probably wasn’t seeing. She would take me to Broadway shows. Stuff like that really inspired me.
“I sort of remember the [Westminster] audition. I had to do a lot of ear training and couldn’t read the music. So it’s like, ‘OK, I have a small problem here.’ But I got into the [Princeton] Girlchoir, which is crazy. I just remember going to the rehearsals and I would listen to the girls next to me to learn the part; because I’m staring at the music like, ‘What is this gibberish?’ I was just trying really hard to learn it in other ways. But it was great. I have some good memories.”
She has continued to make memories ever since. Initially hoping to be a poet, Miles did not think about a music career until high school when she began taking guitar lessons at a now-extinct Spring Street music shop that is presently a Kinko’s. Between Girlchoir and the PHS choir, she got to perform around the world and at the White House. She joined an a capella group in high school and wrote her first song at age 16.
“It was a teenage angst love song,” she said. “It was as cheeky as it got. But it felt true in the moment. I’m not gonna say they were good songs, but you gotta start somewhere, right?”
Miles talents took her to the University of Vermont, where she continued with a capella, which gave her the confidence to emerge from group singing and take on the spotlight.
“Kind of putting myself out there and having a solo in an a capella group definitely brought me out of my shell,” said Miles, who admits to still overcoming stage fright. “In college, I ended up becoming the music director of the a capella group so I had a lot more responsibility and became really comfortable with that. I think that’s definitely what spurred it. Also, you hear support from your friends saying, ‘Oh my gosh, Sarah, that’s so great!’ And you think ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be so scared. Just do it, girl!’”
She has done it, all right. While still at Vermont, her first EP — “Solid Ground” — was released in 2008.
“I’m not sure I would want to go back and listen to those songs now, because of how things have evolved,” she said with a laugh. “But, at the time, it was just the coolest experience.”
Upon graduating from Vermont, Miles moved to New York City to pursue a career and had encouraging success. She relocated to Georgia after meeting Steven in the Big Apple, and he wanted to return home. So they made the move, which has helped Sarah’s career due to the proximity to Nashville. She changed her professional name to Miles for several reasons. It’s a family name; she is a descendent of legendary Mayflower passenger Myles Standish; and “there’s like a gazillion Sarah Wilsons out there. I liked the name Miles. It just felt great.”
The miles she has traveled have been equally great. Sarah has toured or opened with such heavy hitters as Rachel Platten, Teddy Geiger, Tony Lucca and Ingram Hill. She has performed in the New York Songwriter’s Circle and at Nashville’s famous Bluebird Café. Her biggest live performance highlight was opening for Sister Hazel at age 24 at the House of Blues in Florida.
“I walked on stage, just me and my guitar, and played in front of 2,500 people,” Miles said. “That was the scariest and most thrilling thing I think I’ve ever done.”
Since then she has continued to rise. Her song “Something About You” won numerous songwriting awards in Nashville and was featured on NBC’s "The Voice," while her vocals are heard on the TBS comedy "Angie Tribeca." Her songs “Heartbeat” and “Stay” have both received airplay on Sirius XM’s The Pulse. A recent release, “Addictive”, earned a place on a German Spotify playlist and now has more than 1 million streams.
“That’s just crazy,” she said. “I think I need to go do a tour in Germany now because I have some sort of fan base there, which is pretty cool.”
Initially, Miles was unsure what genus she wanted to fall into. A Jersey girl singing country? C’mon! But that’s how it evolved.
“As I became more comfortable songwriting and growing as an artist, I started to naturally fall into that pop country genre,” she said. “My voice tends to be on the country side, which is really funny since I am from New Jersey. Listening to a lot of Dixie Chicks probably did it.”
Her voice has enough distinct factions that she has been compared to a wide array of artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, Colbie Caillat, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift. While every artist wants to be considered unique, Miles won’t argue with the comparisons.
“Carrie Underwood is just incredible, so to be compared to her is amazing,” she said. “She’s got a killer voice, so I will take it!”
Miles' two biggest songwriting influences are Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson, who inspire her to think outside the box and work on new ideas. Her own writing is said to have euphoric skyward melodies and intimately fragile phrasing. Just how does one pull that off?
“I love, love, love melodies,” Miles said. “My sisters called me Harmony Girl when I was little, which is incredibly embarrassing but I went with it. That’s why singing is my main instrument. I play guitar, but there’s something about writing a melody that actually makes you feel something.”
Her mission is to write songs anyone can relate to.
“Sometimes it comes out of nowhere,” Miles said. “Or you’re listening to somebody’s story of what’s going on in their life. They might say a line, and they’re not even thinking about it, they’re just speaking, and I think, ‘Oh my gosh, that would be such a cool thing to write about.’ You never know.”
Miles just released her latest single, “Heartbeat," which she wrote with Heath. And while she's looking forward to several other projects, she obviously will be interested in how the JLSC voting for “Stay” will go. The inspiration for that one came from within the recesses of her mind.
“One day, I was just hanging out doing some writing, and that chorus melody kind of popped in my head,” she said. “I was literally singing gibberish. It just started falling into place and that definitely does not always happen. But this song got written pretty quickly. It’s rare, so it’s always fun when that happens.
“I was always really excited about it, especially when we started recording it in the studio. I definitely had a good feeling about it, but I had no idea that it would end up having this success so it was really cool. It’s crazy. It’s been a couple of exciting months.”
By all indications, it only will get better as Miles continues to gain the recognition of fans and the respect of peers. She and Steven are content in Atlanta for the time being, and still return to Princeton to see Sarah’s family on occasion.
All things considered, it has been a great start to a career.
“I’m really happy with where I am right now for sure,” Miles said. “Even though I’m sad to be far from my family, it’s been one of the best things for my music. I’ve had a lot of exciting things happen, I’m starting to feel a little bit of fire and I’m feeling excited to see what this year and the next year starts to bring.”
Whatever happens, rest assured she’ll just keep putting it out there.
