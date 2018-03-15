Hillsborough Beacon News

CENTRAL JERSEY: Area police departments join forces to crack down on distracted driving

Police departments throughout Somerset and Hunterdon Counties will spend most of April looking out for distracted drivers as part of a law enforcement campaign. From April 1 to April 21, law enforcement officers will participate in a nationwide high visibility enforcement campaign called “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” that specifically target motorists who exhibit […]

HILLSBOROUGH: School district introduces tentative 2018-19 budget

Homeowners in both Hillsborough and Millstone should anticipate an increase in their taxes next year, after Hillsborough Township Public School District officials outlined a tentative $129.8 million budget for the 2018-19 school year. Announced during the school board meeting Monday night, the proposed budget marks a $1.4 million increase over the 2017-18 budget of $128.3 […]

HILLSBOROUGH: Committee approves sports facility plan

The potential construction of a 210,000 square-foot sports complex adjacent to Mountain View Park will go before the Hillsborough Township Planning Board next month, after the township committee unanimously approved the plan Tuesday. Described as a “multi-sport athletic facility designed to serve participants in sports leagues, skill-building clinics/camps, and competition as well as sports performance training, pay-to-play […]

HILLSBOROUGH: Citizens group files appeal to ethics board decisions

Months after the Hillsborough Township Ethical Standards Board cleared then Committeewoman Gloria McCauley and Business Administrator Anthony Ferrera of any wrongdoing after a citizens group accused them of a quid-pro-quo, those same citizens have filed an appeal with the state. Roger E. Koch and a group called Citizens for Hillsborough formally filed appeals with the […]

HILLSBOROUGH: Former athletic director arrested, charged with theft

A three-month investigation into the financial records of the Hillsborough High School Athletic Department led to the arrest of its former director, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office officials announced earlier this week. Michael Fanizzi, 53, was taken into custody without incident at his Conover Way home Friday and charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking for […]

SOMERSET COUNTY: Volunteers recognized by non-profit organization for environmental work

A non-profit organization aimed at supporting and preserving the approximately 470 square mile Raritan River headwaters region recently gave recognition to a group of volunteers hailing throughout Somerset County for their stewardship of the area. During the Raritan Headwaters Association’s Feb. 22 meeting, Ray Croot, of Hillsborough; Suzette “Suki” Dewey, of Tweksbury Township; Brian Lynch, […]

HILLSBOROUGH: Early morning fire guts local small business, cause under investigation

A small business dealing in glass blowing and glass artwork suffered massive structural damage in a fire early Sunday morning left the building unsuitable for operation, according to Hillsborough Township first responders. Police and fire personnel responded to Belle Mead Hot Glass, at 884 Route 206, shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 11 after […]

HILLSBOROUGH: First responders step up in dual storms

Winter proved it would not go quietly earlier this month, as a pair of nor’easters coated the area with snow and gusting winds that snarled travel and prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency. Winter Storm Riley on Friday, March 2 and Winter Storm Quinn on Wednesday, March 7, brought down trees […]

HILLSBOROUGH: Local teen creates program to help others with public speaking

The idea of delivering a speech before a large group of people can, for many, be an anxiety-inducing situation. The idea of putting oneself out there for the undivided attention of their peers doesn’t happen every day and thus, is usually met with unease and discomfort. Yet it was the uncomfortable feeling Rahul Ravula, a 16-year-old Hillsborough […]

PRINCETON: Princeton Skating Club’s Gock heading to nationals

Haydn Gock has taken a big step forward on the ice in the past year. And with that step forward, the Hillsborough High freshman and Princeton Skating Club member has altered his ling-term figure skating goals. “My goal is to join Team USA, so I can get to the World Championships or even the Olympics,” […]

Hillsborough Jr. Raiders recap for the week of 11/26

Last weekend, the Hillsborough Jr. Raiders played a number of football and field hockey games with teams around the region. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. Jr. Skylands Football Conference RARITAN DIVISION – Championship games Hillsborough Varsity Gold (Burke) vs. Watchung: Won 18-6 The Hillsborough Varsity Gold took the field Saturday […]

Hillsborough Jr. Raiders recap for the week of 11/3

Last weekend, the Hillsborough Jr. Raiders played a number of football and field hockey games with teams around the region. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. Jr. Skylands Football Conference RARITAN DIVISION Hillsborough Varsity Gold (Burke) – Bye Hillsborough Patriot JV Gold (Riccardi) – Bye DELAWARE DIVISION – Varsity Hillsborough Varsity […]

Hillsborough Dukes recap for the week of 11/3

Big win for the Hillsborough Dukes Pee Wee football team as other teams conclude their exceptional seasons. Pee Wee Football Saturday afternoon in Watchung Hills, the Hillsborough Dukes Pee Wee football team battled Newark’s South Ward Bulldogs in the first round of the Eastern Region Pop Warner Football Championships. South Ward scored early in the […]

Hillsborough Jr. Raiders recap for the week of 10/27

Last weekend, the Hillsborough Jr. Raiders played a number of football and field hockey games with teams around the region. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. Jr. Skylands Football Conference RARITAN DIVISION Hillsborough Varsity Gold (Burke) vs. Bridgewater Varsity Gold: Won 32-6 The Hillsborough Varsity Gold were back at home this […]

Hillsborough Dukes recap for the week of 10/27

Sunday, October 29 was a big day for the Hillsborough Dukes. Both cheer and football clinched championship titles. All competitive and tackle teams are continuing to further their postseason play. Cheer On Sunday, October 29, the Dukes Mighty Mite, Pee Wee and Jr. Varsity teams attended the New Jersey State Pop Warner Competition in Trenton. […]

Hillsborough Jr. Raiders recap for the week of 10/20

Last weekend, the Hillsborough Jr. Raiders played a number of football and field hockey games with teams around the region. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. Jr. Skylands Football Conference RARITAN DIVISION Hillsborough Varsity Gold (Burke) vs. Pope John Varsity Gold: Won 38-0 The Hillsborough Varsity Gold traveled to Pope John […]

Hillsborough Dukes recap for the week of 10/20

The Hillsborough Dukes Pop Warner program had an eventful weekend. The following is how last weekend’s games went down. Cheer The Dukes honored their eighth grade cheerleaders at halftime of Sunday’s Jr. Pee Wee game. The girls were escorted onto the field by their parents and acknowledged for their hard work and dedication to the […]

NJSIAA announces financial results for 2016-2017 school year

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), the governing body for scholastic sports in the state, last week announced its financial results for the year that ended on June 30. According to the NJSIAA, overall revenues were down approximately $170,000, despite net assets for fiscal year 2016-17 increasing by approximately $160,000, to a total of $3.3 million. This […]

McCarter names new managing director

McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael S. Rosenberg as managing director. Rosenberg will work together with McCarter’s Artistic Director/Resident …

In the Kitchen: Nowruz celebrates spring

In the Kitchen: Nowruz celebrates spring

Last month was the Chinese (Lunar) New Year, and now March brings the celebration of the Persian/Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on the vernal equinox (March 20 this year in the States).

HEALTH MATTERS: What is a hospitalist?

In the past, when patients were admitted to the hospital, their primary care physician would come to the hospital to check on them and coordinate their care if they were treated by specialists…

News Transcript Business Briefs, March 28

New Jersey Natural Gas has submitted a filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pass through the benefits of the recently enacted federal tax reform to customers. NJNG announced it will reduce customers’ rates by $21 million, effective April 1, resulting in a $31, or 3 percent, decrease to a typical residential […]

Examiner Business Briefs, March 28

Reina Renovations of Millstone Township recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for its renovation of a 1940s home in Rahway that used CertainTeed Cedar Impressions polymer shingles, MainStreet vinyl siding and Perimeter vinyl soffit. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from CertainTeed. This project was a particularly dramatic exterior overhaul, updating a […]

Tap classes coming soon to Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location

Adult tap classes will soon be added at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location, 1969 Oak Tree Road. The studio also adult yoga/stretch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; ballet at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; and Zumba at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the Edison studio at 732-548-8452. Kaye-Lynn has also announced a […]

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announces scholarship program

  Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, announced NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing a total of $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the […]

Overlook at La Mer opens in Sayreville

La Mer began as a modest townhouse community in the 1980s, as Kaplan Companies took advantage of a bluff overlooking Cheesequake Park in the Parlin section of Sayreville, a 100-acre tract that obtained wetlands and was a depot for sand that had been stripped away to construct an extension of the New Jersey Turnpike in […]

Coldwell Banker, NRT honor New Jersey agents for 2017 sales success

Coldwell Banker and NRT, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, have announced the top offices and affiliated real estate agents for 2017. The office in Marlboro/Manalapan achieved the International President’s Circle Office Award. Metuchen/Edison and Middletown are the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society offices. East […]

Coldwell Banker joins March Madness with Hooptown Bracketology

This March, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is bringing a new level of madness to tournament brackets: Coldwell will use real estate data to fill out their tournament brackets. Hooptown Bracketology leverages a proprietary tool developed by Coldwell Banker called CBx to compare real estate data from each school’s hometown – or “Hooptown” – to select predicted winners of […]

Tips to Advance Your Career

There are many people these days that are keen to get into a new career that is exciting and rewarding but have no idea how to get to where they want to be. As a result, many end up getting stuck in a rut and doing a dead end job that they do not even enjoy for many years. However, taking so…

