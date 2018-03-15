Police departments throughout Somerset and Hunterdon Counties will spend most of April looking out for distracted drivers as part of a law enforcement campaign. From April 1 to April 21, law enforcement officers will participate in a nationwide high visibility enforcement campaign called “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” that specifically target motorists who exhibit […]
Homeowners in both Hillsborough and Millstone should anticipate an increase in their taxes next year, after Hillsborough Township Public School District officials outlined a tentative $129.8 million budget for the 2018-19 school year. Announced during the school board meeting Monday night, the proposed budget marks a $1.4 million increase over the 2017-18 budget of $128.3 […]
The potential construction of a 210,000 square-foot sports complex adjacent to Mountain View Park will go before the Hillsborough Township Planning Board next month, after the township committee unanimously approved the plan Tuesday. Described as a “multi-sport athletic facility designed to serve participants in sports leagues, skill-building clinics/camps, and competition as well as sports performance training, pay-to-play […]
Months after the Hillsborough Township Ethical Standards Board cleared then Committeewoman Gloria McCauley and Business Administrator Anthony Ferrera of any wrongdoing after a citizens group accused them of a quid-pro-quo, those same citizens have filed an appeal with the state. Roger E. Koch and a group called Citizens for Hillsborough formally filed appeals with the […]
A three-month investigation into the financial records of the Hillsborough High School Athletic Department led to the arrest of its former director, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office officials announced earlier this week. Michael Fanizzi, 53, was taken into custody without incident at his Conover Way home Friday and charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking for […]
A non-profit organization aimed at supporting and preserving the approximately 470 square mile Raritan River headwaters region recently gave recognition to a group of volunteers hailing throughout Somerset County for their stewardship of the area. During the Raritan Headwaters Association’s Feb. 22 meeting, Ray Croot, of Hillsborough; Suzette “Suki” Dewey, of Tweksbury Township; Brian Lynch, […]
A small business dealing in glass blowing and glass artwork suffered massive structural damage in a fire early Sunday morning left the building unsuitable for operation, according to Hillsborough Township first responders. Police and fire personnel responded to Belle Mead Hot Glass, at 884 Route 206, shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 11 after […]
Hillsborough High School Theater takes on a classic, award-winning Broadway musical when the curtain raises this weekend on their production of Pippin!
An expansion of indoor and outdoor sports facilities directly adjacent to Mountain View Park could come to fruition as soon as next year, according to the Hillsborough Township Committee, which formally announced the plan Tuesday night.
Winter proved it would not go quietly earlier this month, as a pair of nor’easters coated the area with snow and gusting winds that snarled travel and prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency. Winter Storm Riley on Friday, March 2 and Winter Storm Quinn on Wednesday, March 7, brought down trees […]
The idea of delivering a speech before a large group of people can, for many, be an anxiety-inducing situation. The idea of putting oneself out there for the undivided attention of their peers doesn’t happen every day and thus, is usually met with unease and discomfort. Yet it was the uncomfortable feeling Rahul Ravula, a 16-year-old Hillsborough […]
Haydn Gock has taken a big step forward on the ice in the past year. And with that step forward, the Hillsborough High freshman and Princeton Skating Club member has altered his ling-term figure skating goals. “My goal is to join Team USA, so I can get to the World Championships or even the Olympics,” […]
Last weekend, the Hillsborough Jr. Raiders played a number of football and field hockey games with teams around the region. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. Jr. Skylands Football Conference RARITAN DIVISION – Championship games Hillsborough Varsity Gold (Burke) vs. Watchung: Won 18-6 The Hillsborough Varsity Gold took the field Saturday […]
Last weekend, the Hillsborough Jr. Raiders played a number of football and field hockey games with teams around the region. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. Jr. Skylands Football Conference RARITAN DIVISION Hillsborough Varsity Gold (Burke) – Bye Hillsborough Patriot JV Gold (Riccardi) – Bye DELAWARE DIVISION – Varsity Hillsborough Varsity […]
Big win for the Hillsborough Dukes Pee Wee football team as other teams conclude their exceptional seasons. Pee Wee Football Saturday afternoon in Watchung Hills, the Hillsborough Dukes Pee Wee football team battled Newark’s South Ward Bulldogs in the first round of the Eastern Region Pop Warner Football Championships. South Ward scored early in the […]
Last weekend, the Hillsborough Jr. Raiders played a number of football and field hockey games with teams around the region. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. Jr. Skylands Football Conference RARITAN DIVISION Hillsborough Varsity Gold (Burke) vs. Bridgewater Varsity Gold: Won 32-6 The Hillsborough Varsity Gold were back at home this […]
Sunday, October 29 was a big day for the Hillsborough Dukes. Both cheer and football clinched championship titles. All competitive and tackle teams are continuing to further their postseason play. Cheer On Sunday, October 29, the Dukes Mighty Mite, Pee Wee and Jr. Varsity teams attended the New Jersey State Pop Warner Competition in Trenton. […]
Last weekend, the Hillsborough Jr. Raiders played a number of football and field hockey games with teams around the region. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. Jr. Skylands Football Conference RARITAN DIVISION Hillsborough Varsity Gold (Burke) vs. Pope John Varsity Gold: Won 38-0 The Hillsborough Varsity Gold traveled to Pope John […]
The Hillsborough Dukes Pop Warner program had an eventful weekend. The following is how last weekend’s games went down. Cheer The Dukes honored their eighth grade cheerleaders at halftime of Sunday’s Jr. Pee Wee game. The girls were escorted onto the field by their parents and acknowledged for their hard work and dedication to the […]
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), the governing body for scholastic sports in the state, last week announced its financial results for the year that ended on June 30. According to the NJSIAA, overall revenues were down approximately $170,000, despite net assets for fiscal year 2016-17 increasing by approximately $160,000, to a total of $3.3 million. This […]
People who love movies and are looking for something beyond what's offered at the typical multiplex are in for a treat as some interesting film programming is coming to Princeton.
LOOSE ENDS: Educators and politicians are working with the STEM program to improve education and awareness
March, known for madness in collegiate basketball, is know also known for Mother Nature madness, as in the four nor’easters (known as the "four'easters") that battered the I-95 Corridor. In ad…
Sarah Miles has not transformed her technique when it comes to singing and songwriting, but has altered her approach. Rather than fret over what might work and how it will be perceived, the co…
For Eric Mintel, spreading the word about jazz is just as important as playing the music.
I recently attended two somewhat unusual classes that cost nothing, but taught me invaluable lessons in American history, values, and community. The instruction took place in an equally unusua…
It is a formula for community engagement unlike anything else I have seen in Princeton. Shirley Satterfield’s dream plus Bob Hillier’s vision equals The Heritage Tour — a project that is bound…
Colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women and is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 50…
With so many birth control options available today, it is easy to become confused about which approach is right for you.
McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael S. Rosenberg as managing director. Rosenberg will work together with McCarter’s Artistic Director/Resident …
As much as I am a news junkie, nowadays the junk news has put me into a funk. The diet of bad, often-apocalyptic news, made worse by superficial commentary offering no solutions, has taken a t…
Last month was the Chinese (Lunar) New Year, and now March brings the celebration of the Persian/Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on the vernal equinox (March 20 this year in the States).
The biggest mistake I have made thus far in my role as a grandparent was showing my kids a picture of Princeton University Engineering Professor Michael Littman. He was standing with his struc…
In the past, when patients were admitted to the hospital, their primary care physician would come to the hospital to check on them and coordinate their care if they were treated by specialists…
“Beef up security in the schools.”
New Jersey Natural Gas has submitted a filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pass through the benefits of the recently enacted federal tax reform to customers. NJNG announced it will reduce customers’ rates by $21 million, effective April 1, resulting in a $31, or 3 percent, decrease to a typical residential […]
Monroe Tractor Supply Company will allow pets to sample a variety of treats, including a selection from Tractor Supply’s exclusive 4health brand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24 at Tractor Supply, 3 Gateway Blvd., Monroe. For more information, call 609-448-4444.
Reina Renovations of Millstone Township recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for its renovation of a 1940s home in Rahway that used CertainTeed Cedar Impressions polymer shingles, MainStreet vinyl siding and Perimeter vinyl soffit. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from CertainTeed. This project was a particularly dramatic exterior overhaul, updating a […]
Adult tap classes will soon be added at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location, 1969 Oak Tree Road. The studio also adult yoga/stretch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; ballet at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; and Zumba at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the Edison studio at 732-548-8452. Kaye-Lynn has also announced a […]
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, announced NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing a total of $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the […]
La Mer began as a modest townhouse community in the 1980s, as Kaplan Companies took advantage of a bluff overlooking Cheesequake Park in the Parlin section of Sayreville, a 100-acre tract that obtained wetlands and was a depot for sand that had been stripped away to construct an extension of the New Jersey Turnpike in […]
First Choice Loan Services Morganville manager ranked in top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation
First Choice Loan Services Inc., a Berkshire Bank company, announced Vice President and Branch Manager Reid Waltzer has been ranked among the top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation. The list appears in the Winter 2018 issue of Mortgage Executive Magazine. This is the third consecutive year for Waltzer to make the list. He is […]
Coldwell Banker and NRT, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, have announced the top offices and affiliated real estate agents for 2017. The office in Marlboro/Manalapan achieved the International President’s Circle Office Award. Metuchen/Edison and Middletown are the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society offices. East […]
This March, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is bringing a new level of madness to tournament brackets: Coldwell will use real estate data to fill out their tournament brackets. Hooptown Bracketology leverages a proprietary tool developed by Coldwell Banker called CBx to compare real estate data from each school’s hometown – or “Hooptown” – to select predicted winners of […]
