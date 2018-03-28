Hopewell Valley News

A fiery collision on Route 29 resulted in the deaths of two people and closed down a section of the highway for several hours on March 26.
A 56-year-old Hopewell Township man who placed a suspicious package outside the mail room at the Hopewell Gardens apartment complex at 725 Denow Road is facing multiple criminal charges, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. Masanoly Aiken, 56, who lives at Hopewell Gardens, has been charged with false public alarm, terroristic threats and causing […]
Belinda Silver has gone to every "green fair" in Lawrence Township since the first one was held a dozen years ago, and she did not want to break her streak.
Could Hopewell Valley Central High School follow the lead of Princeton High School and begin the school day later? Possibly, but there are budget implications that have to be considered, school district officials said. The issue was raised at a recent school board meeting by school board President Alyce Murray, who said she received many […]
Nearly a dozen Hopewell Valley nonprofit groups have been awarded grants totaling $2,000 by the Hopewell Harvest Fair Board of Trustees. The 11 grant recipients, all based in the Hopewell Valley, range from a running club for children to community choral groups and those that provide support for special needs children. Money for the grants […]
A former chief neurologist at Capital Health Systems’ Institute of Neurosciences in Hopewell Township has been indicted on eight counts of sexual assault and seven counts of criminal sexual contact, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 63, of Wynnewood, Pa., was indicted on March 9 by a Mercer County grand jury, […]
A 19-year-old man who entered Hopewell Valley Central High School without permission Friday afternoon is facing multiple charges for the intrusion. Foster Krupa, of Lawrence Road in Lawrence Township, was charged with criminal trespassing and causing or risking widespread injury or damage, police said. School security cameras showed that Krupa was allowed into the high […]
A maple sugaring brunch and hike was held March 3 at the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association. About 130 participants hiked with teacher-naturalists to tapped trees to learn about the process of converting maple sap to syrup and then visited the watershed's evaporation station. Afterw…
A Stony Brook Road home was destroyed by a fire that may have been sparked when the homeowner attempted to repair a portable generator next to the house Monday afternoon, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. The fire was initially reported around 2:34 p.m. when a neighbor called 911 to report it, police said. […]
Hopewell Valley Central High School and Timberlane Middle School students will be joining their counterparts nationwide next week, as they plan to walk out of their classrooms to protest gun violence. The nationwide protests will take place at the same time – at 10 a.m. on March 14. That is the one-month anniversary of the […]
The nor’easter that blew through the Hopewell Valley last Friday left a trail of downed trees and power lines – along with power outages – in its wake. The storm kept the Hopewell Township Police Department busy, as officers answered more than 100 calls for help between 2 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, Chief […]
Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its spring season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. U11 Boys After a scoreless first 10 minutes of the game, Kyle Yadamiec banged in a missed shot to start the scoring for the Tornadoes. Quickly thereafter, Kyle’s twin brother Tyler broke away from […]
Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association started its latest recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. U11 Boys The Tornadoes U11 boys took on Plainfield during a crisp Saturday afternoon match. It was an exciting game with a final score of 3-3. Tornadoes led scoring with an early penalty kick from […]
Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its fall recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. D4 Girls Dr. McDonough’s Live Wires traveled to Ewing Township on Saturday to play Ewing’s Team 3. Mariel Haynes started the Live Wires’ scoring with an unassisted goal within the first two minutes […]
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), the governing body for scholastic sports in the state, last week announced its financial results for the year that ended on June 30. According to the NJSIAA, overall revenues were down approximately $170,000, despite net assets for fiscal year 2016-17 increasing by approximately $160,000, to a total of $3.3 million. This […]
Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its fall recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. D3 Boys On Saturday afternoon, DeSimone Orthodontics defeated Jack’s Nursery by a score of 6-0 in a battle between the top two teams in the league. Leading the scoring was Aaron Nulman, with two […]
Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its fall recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. D2 Boys Modells lost 2 – 1 on Saturday against Carnegie Cat Clinic in a close matchup. Allen Ye, Brady DeCore and Joseph Troiano led the charge in the first quarter but were not able to […]
Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its fall recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. D3 Boys In their strongest defensive effort of the year led by Paul Warznak in goal, DeSimone Orthodontics defeated HVSA 5-0. Controlling the midfield and supporting the defense were Robert Taylor and Teddy […]
Rob Siris helped build one of Mercer County’s top scholastic boys’ lacrosse programs while at Hopewell Valley Central High School. Siris is now taking on a new challenge, as he will become the first head coach of the first-year men’s lacrosse program at Mercer County Community College (MCCC). The school announced the addition of men’s […]
People who love movies and are looking for something beyond what's offered at the typical multiplex are in for a treat as some interesting film programming is coming to Princeton.
LOOSE ENDS: Educators and politicians are working with the STEM program to improve education and awareness
March, known for madness in collegiate basketball, is know also known for Mother Nature madness, as in the four nor’easters (known as the "four'easters") that battered the I-95 Corridor. In ad…
Sarah Miles has not transformed her technique when it comes to singing and songwriting, but has altered her approach. Rather than fret over what might work and how it will be perceived, the co…
For Eric Mintel, spreading the word about jazz is just as important as playing the music.
I recently attended two somewhat unusual classes that cost nothing, but taught me invaluable lessons in American history, values, and community. The instruction took place in an equally unusua…
It is a formula for community engagement unlike anything else I have seen in Princeton. Shirley Satterfield’s dream plus Bob Hillier’s vision equals The Heritage Tour — a project that is bound…
Colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women and is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 50…
With so many birth control options available today, it is easy to become confused about which approach is right for you.
McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael S. Rosenberg as managing director. Rosenberg will work together with McCarter’s Artistic Director/Resident …
As much as I am a news junkie, nowadays the junk news has put me into a funk. The diet of bad, often-apocalyptic news, made worse by superficial commentary offering no solutions, has taken a t…
Last month was the Chinese (Lunar) New Year, and now March brings the celebration of the Persian/Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on the vernal equinox (March 20 this year in the States).
The biggest mistake I have made thus far in my role as a grandparent was showing my kids a picture of Princeton University Engineering Professor Michael Littman. He was standing with his struc…
In the past, when patients were admitted to the hospital, their primary care physician would come to the hospital to check on them and coordinate their care if they were treated by specialists…
“Beef up security in the schools.”
New Jersey Natural Gas has submitted a filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pass through the benefits of the recently enacted federal tax reform to customers. NJNG announced it will reduce customers’ rates by $21 million, effective April 1, resulting in a $31, or 3 percent, decrease to a typical residential […]
Monroe Tractor Supply Company will allow pets to sample a variety of treats, including a selection from Tractor Supply’s exclusive 4health brand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24 at Tractor Supply, 3 Gateway Blvd., Monroe. For more information, call 609-448-4444.
Reina Renovations of Millstone Township recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for its renovation of a 1940s home in Rahway that used CertainTeed Cedar Impressions polymer shingles, MainStreet vinyl siding and Perimeter vinyl soffit. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from CertainTeed. This project was a particularly dramatic exterior overhaul, updating a […]
Adult tap classes will soon be added at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location, 1969 Oak Tree Road. The studio also adult yoga/stretch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; ballet at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; and Zumba at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the Edison studio at 732-548-8452. Kaye-Lynn has also announced a […]
La Mer began as a modest townhouse community in the 1980s, as Kaplan Companies took advantage of a bluff overlooking Cheesequake Park in the Parlin section of Sayreville, a 100-acre tract that obtained wetlands and was a depot for sand that had been stripped away to construct an extension of the New Jersey Turnpike in […]
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, announced NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing a total of $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the […]
Coldwell Banker and NRT, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, have announced the top offices and affiliated real estate agents for 2017. The office in Marlboro/Manalapan achieved the International President’s Circle Office Award. Metuchen/Edison and Middletown are the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society offices. East […]
First Choice Loan Services Morganville manager ranked in top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation
First Choice Loan Services Inc., a Berkshire Bank company, announced Vice President and Branch Manager Reid Waltzer has been ranked among the top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation. The list appears in the Winter 2018 issue of Mortgage Executive Magazine. This is the third consecutive year for Waltzer to make the list. He is […]
This March, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is bringing a new level of madness to tournament brackets: Coldwell will use real estate data to fill out their tournament brackets. Hooptown Bracketology leverages a proprietary tool developed by Coldwell Banker called CBx to compare real estate data from each school’s hometown – or “Hooptown” – to select predicted winners of […]
There are many people these days that are keen to get into a new career that is exciting and rewarding but have no idea how to get to where they want to be. As a result, many end up getting stuck in a rut and doing a dead end job that they do not even enjoy for many years. However, taking so…
