Hopewell Valley News

HOPEWELL: Local man faces criminal charges for suspicious package

HOPEWELL: Local man faces criminal charges for suspicious package

  • Updated

A 56-year-old Hopewell Township man who placed a suspicious package outside the mail room at the Hopewell Gardens apartment complex at 725 Denow Road is facing multiple criminal charges, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. Masanoly Aiken, 56, who lives at Hopewell Gardens, has been charged with false public alarm, terroristic threats and causing […]

HOPEWELL: Schools considering later start times

HOPEWELL: Schools considering later start times

  • Updated

Could Hopewell Valley Central High School follow the lead of Princeton High School and begin the school day later? Possibly, but there are budget implications that have to be considered, school district officials said. The issue was raised at a recent school board meeting by school board President Alyce Murray, who said she received many […]

HOPEWELL: Non-profits receive $2,000 in grants from Hopewell Harvest Fair

HOPEWELL: Non-profits receive $2,000 in grants from Hopewell Harvest Fair

  • Updated

Nearly a dozen Hopewell Valley nonprofit groups have been awarded grants totaling $2,000 by the Hopewell Harvest Fair Board of Trustees. The 11 grant recipients, all based in the Hopewell Valley, range from a running club for children to community choral groups and those that provide support for special needs children. Money for the grants […]

HOPEWELL: Neurologist charged with sexual assault

HOPEWELL: Neurologist charged with sexual assault

  • Updated

A former chief neurologist at Capital Health Systems’ Institute of Neurosciences in Hopewell Township has been indicted on eight counts of sexual assault and seven counts of criminal sexual contact, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 63, of Wynnewood, Pa., was indicted on March 9 by a Mercer County grand jury, […]

+2
HOPEWELL: Area schools lockdown after man trespasses at local high school

HOPEWELL: Area schools lockdown after man trespasses at local high school

  • Updated

A 19-year-old man who entered Hopewell Valley Central High School without permission Friday afternoon is facing multiple charges for the intrusion. Foster Krupa, of Lawrence Road in Lawrence Township, was charged with criminal trespassing and causing or risking widespread injury or damage, police said. School security cameras showed that Krupa was allowed into the high […]

+2
HOPEWELL: Fire destroys home, portable generator could be culprit

HOPEWELL: Fire destroys home, portable generator could be culprit

  • Updated

A Stony Brook Road home was destroyed by a fire that may have been sparked when the homeowner attempted to repair a portable generator next to the house Monday afternoon, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. The fire was initially reported around 2:34 p.m. when a neighbor called 911 to report it, police said. […]

+2
HOPEWELL: Local students plan walkout to protest gun violence

HOPEWELL: Local students plan walkout to protest gun violence

  • Updated

Hopewell Valley Central High School and Timberlane Middle School students will be joining their counterparts nationwide next week, as they plan to walk out of their classrooms to protest gun violence. The nationwide protests will take place at the same time – at 10 a.m. on March 14. That is the one-month anniversary of the […]

+2
HOPEWELL: Recent nor’easter taxes police, closes roads

HOPEWELL: Recent nor’easter taxes police, closes roads

  • Updated

The nor’easter that blew through the Hopewell Valley last Friday left a trail of downed trees and power lines – along with power outages – in its wake. The storm kept the Hopewell Township Police Department busy, as officers answered more than 100 calls for help between 2 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, Chief […]

Hopewell Valley Sports

Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of March 30

Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of March 30

  • Updated

Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its spring season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. U11 Boys After a scoreless first 10 minutes of the game, Kyle Yadamiec banged in a missed shot to start the scoring for the Tornadoes. Quickly thereafter, Kyle’s twin brother Tyler broke away from […]

Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of March 23

Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of March 23

  • Updated

Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association started its latest recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. U11 Boys The Tornadoes U11 boys took on Plainfield during a crisp Saturday afternoon match. It was an exciting game with a final score of 3-3. Tornadoes led scoring with an early penalty kick from […]

+2
Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of Oct. 27

Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of Oct. 27

Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its fall recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. D4 Girls Dr. McDonough’s Live Wires traveled to Ewing Township on Saturday to play Ewing’s Team 3. Mariel Haynes started the Live Wires’ scoring with an unassisted goal within the first two minutes […]

NJSIAA announces financial results for 2016-2017 school year

NJSIAA announces financial results for 2016-2017 school year

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), the governing body for scholastic sports in the state, last week announced its financial results for the year that ended on June 30. According to the NJSIAA, overall revenues were down approximately $170,000, despite net assets for fiscal year 2016-17 increasing by approximately $160,000, to a total of $3.3 million. This […]

+2
Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of Oct. 20

Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of Oct. 20

Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its fall recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. D3 Boys On Saturday afternoon, DeSimone Orthodontics defeated Jack’s Nursery by a score of 6-0 in a battle between the top two teams in the league. Leading the scoring was Aaron Nulman, with two […]

Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of Oct. 13

Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of Oct. 13

Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its fall recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. D2 Boys Modells lost 2 – 1 on Saturday against Carnegie Cat Clinic in a close matchup. Allen Ye, Brady DeCore and Joseph Troiano led the charge in the first quarter but were not able to […]

Hopewell Valley Soccer Association recap for the week of Sept. 22

Last weekend, the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association continued its fall recreational season. The following is a submitted collection of the weekend’s results. D3 Boys In their strongest defensive effort of the year led by Paul Warznak in goal, DeSimone Orthodontics defeated HVSA 5-0. Controlling the midfield and supporting the defense were Robert Taylor and Teddy […]

+2
MERCER: Siris to lead new men’s lacrosse program at MCCC

MERCER: Siris to lead new men’s lacrosse program at MCCC

Rob Siris helped build one of Mercer County’s top scholastic boys’ lacrosse programs while at Hopewell Valley Central High School. Siris is now taking on a new challenge, as he will become the first head coach of the first-year men’s lacrosse program at Mercer County Community College (MCCC). The school announced the addition of men’s […]

Obituaries

TimeOFF

Lifestyle

McCarter names new managing director

McCarter names new managing director

McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael S. Rosenberg as managing director. Rosenberg will work together with McCarter’s Artistic Director/Resident …

In the Kitchen: Nowruz celebrates spring

In the Kitchen: Nowruz celebrates spring

Last month was the Chinese (Lunar) New Year, and now March brings the celebration of the Persian/Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on the vernal equinox (March 20 this year in the States).

HEALTH MATTERS: What is a hospitalist?

In the past, when patients were admitted to the hospital, their primary care physician would come to the hospital to check on them and coordinate their care if they were treated by specialists…

Business News

News Transcript Business Briefs, March 28

News Transcript Business Briefs, March 28

New Jersey Natural Gas has submitted a filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pass through the benefits of the recently enacted federal tax reform to customers. NJNG announced it will reduce customers’ rates by $21 million, effective April 1, resulting in a $31, or 3 percent, decrease to a typical residential […]

Examiner Business Briefs, March 28

Examiner Business Briefs, March 28

Reina Renovations of Millstone Township recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for its renovation of a 1940s home in Rahway that used CertainTeed Cedar Impressions polymer shingles, MainStreet vinyl siding and Perimeter vinyl soffit. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from CertainTeed. This project was a particularly dramatic exterior overhaul, updating a […]

Tap classes coming soon to Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location

Tap classes coming soon to Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location

Adult tap classes will soon be added at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location, 1969 Oak Tree Road. The studio also adult yoga/stretch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; ballet at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; and Zumba at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the Edison studio at 732-548-8452. Kaye-Lynn has also announced a […]

+2
Overlook at La Mer opens in Sayreville

Overlook at La Mer opens in Sayreville

La Mer began as a modest townhouse community in the 1980s, as Kaplan Companies took advantage of a bluff overlooking Cheesequake Park in the Parlin section of Sayreville, a 100-acre tract that obtained wetlands and was a depot for sand that had been stripped away to construct an extension of the New Jersey Turnpike in […]

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announces scholarship program

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announces scholarship program

  Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, announced NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing a total of $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the […]

Coldwell Banker, NRT honor New Jersey agents for 2017 sales success

Coldwell Banker, NRT honor New Jersey agents for 2017 sales success

Coldwell Banker and NRT, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, have announced the top offices and affiliated real estate agents for 2017. The office in Marlboro/Manalapan achieved the International President’s Circle Office Award. Metuchen/Edison and Middletown are the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society offices. East […]

Coldwell Banker joins March Madness with Hooptown Bracketology

Coldwell Banker joins March Madness with Hooptown Bracketology

This March, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is bringing a new level of madness to tournament brackets: Coldwell will use real estate data to fill out their tournament brackets. Hooptown Bracketology leverages a proprietary tool developed by Coldwell Banker called CBx to compare real estate data from each school’s hometown – or “Hooptown” – to select predicted winners of […]

Tips to Advance Your Career

Tips to Advance Your Career

There are many people these days that are keen to get into a new career that is exciting and rewarding but have no idea how to get to where they want to be. As a result, many end up getting stuck in a rut and doing a dead end job that they do not even enjoy for many years. However, taking so…

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!