The South River Board of Education is accepting Applications / Resumes for an open Board of Education Member position effective immediately.
The applicant must be able to read and write, hold citizenship and one year’s residency in the school district, be registered to vote in the district before submitting an application, have no interest in any contract with or claim against the Board, not hold office as mayor or member of the municipal governing body, not simultaneously hold two elective offices.
All applicants should submit their applications / resume to Mr. Kenneth J. Kokoszka, Business Administrator, 15 Montgomery Street, South River, New Jersey 08882.
The deadline for receiving the applications is not later than 4:00 P.M., Thursday, August 8, 2019. The Board will interview candidates on the evening of Monday, August 12, 2019.
The successful candidate will be subject to a criminal history background check as required by law.
