Control of the Cranbury Township Committee is at stake in November, but so far only one incumbent has said he is in the race for one of the two seats that will be up for election.
Spending and taxes are going up in an $18.9 million budget for the 2018/19 school year.
All the snow that hit Princeton this year gave public school students some time away from their classes, but it also means make up days and a slightly later end of the school year.
A state lawmaker intends to tweak his bill legalizing recreational marijuana so that Cranbury does not face the potential of being home to a retail seller of the drug for recreational use.
The Cranbury school district this week was unable to provide a price tag for what its student transportation costs will be to accommodate a later starting time at Princeton High School beginning in September.
Residents will see next week how much the school district is looking to spend in the October bond referendum and what, in taxes, it will cost.
More than 3,000 customers attended the annual Cranbury craft show over the weekend for a two-day- event that supports the local public school.
Cranbury on Monday sought to stay a step ahead of possible changes to state drug law by banning the retail sales of recreational marijuana in town.
Township Clerk Kathleen R. Cunningham is retiring at the end of May after nearly 21 years, with an assistant to Police Chief Rickey A. Varga named Monday to replace her.
It was toward the end of June 1778 when an army fighting for Independence and its leader made their way to Cranbury.
Cranbury will look to apply for state funding of somewhere in the range of between $2 million to $2.5 million for building a new library, said an official close to the project on Monday.
On Monday, Montgomery High School baseball coach Peter Mueller got his team onto its home field for the first time this season.
One year ago, Alec Bobchin was happy to just get to the state wrestling tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Adam Musa is always prepared to give his best effort no matter what he’s doing.
Alec Bobchin of Princeton High got caught up in the moment as he grew closer to his first Region 5 wrestling championship.
For the second straight year, the Princeton High ice hockey team made an upset-filled run in the state tournament.
Simon Schenk came to the United States from Switzerland a year ago hoping to continue to develop his prowess as a pole vaulter.
It’s going to take quite some time for Ben Samara to completely come to terms with the magnitude of his team’s comeback.
When the Princeton High and Hun School ice hockey teams met on Dec. 1, they played to a 3-3 tie.
Alec Bobchin had been there before. Daniel Monahan had hoped to get there.
Vera Chipowsky Bennett Skillman, 97, passed away on Friday March 23rd. Born in Bayonne, NJ,… Read more
Homer “Sandy” Wilcox passed away after a long illness on Friday, March 9, 2018 in Chestnut H… Read more
Connie Hazelwood Poor passed away on March 2, 2018, at her home in Princeton, New Jersey. S… Read more
David G. Rahr of Old Saybrook, CT died peacefully on March 9, 2018. He was 79. Read more
William (“Bill”) Roy Trego, 87, a resident of Concord, Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday,… Read more
Toni Karoline Bremer died peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2018. She was born Toni Waldsc… Read more
People who love movies and are looking for something beyond what's offered at the typical multiplex are in for a treat as some interesting film programming is coming to Princeton.
LOOSE ENDS: Educators and politicians are working with the STEM program to improve education and awareness
March, known for madness in collegiate basketball, is know also known for Mother Nature madness, as in the four nor’easters (known as the "four'easters") that battered the I-95 Corridor. In ad…
Sarah Miles has not transformed her technique when it comes to singing and songwriting, but has altered her approach. Rather than fret over what might work and how it will be perceived, the co…
For Eric Mintel, spreading the word about jazz is just as important as playing the music.
I recently attended two somewhat unusual classes that cost nothing, but taught me invaluable lessons in American history, values, and community. The instruction took place in an equally unusua…
It is a formula for community engagement unlike anything else I have seen in Princeton. Shirley Satterfield’s dream plus Bob Hillier’s vision equals The Heritage Tour — a project that is bound…
Colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women and is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 50…
With so many birth control options available today, it is easy to become confused about which approach is right for you.
McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael S. Rosenberg as managing director. Rosenberg will work together with McCarter’s Artistic Director/Resident …
As much as I am a news junkie, nowadays the junk news has put me into a funk. The diet of bad, often-apocalyptic news, made worse by superficial commentary offering no solutions, has taken a t…
Last month was the Chinese (Lunar) New Year, and now March brings the celebration of the Persian/Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on the vernal equinox (March 20 this year in the States).
The biggest mistake I have made thus far in my role as a grandparent was showing my kids a picture of Princeton University Engineering Professor Michael Littman. He was standing with his struc…
In the past, when patients were admitted to the hospital, their primary care physician would come to the hospital to check on them and coordinate their care if they were treated by specialists…
“Beef up security in the schools.”
New Jersey Natural Gas has submitted a filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pass through the benefits of the recently enacted federal tax reform to customers. NJNG announced it will reduce customers’ rates by $21 million, effective April 1, resulting in a $31, or 3 percent, decrease to a typical residential […]
Monroe Tractor Supply Company will allow pets to sample a variety of treats, including a selection from Tractor Supply’s exclusive 4health brand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24 at Tractor Supply, 3 Gateway Blvd., Monroe. For more information, call 609-448-4444.
Reina Renovations of Millstone Township recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for its renovation of a 1940s home in Rahway that used CertainTeed Cedar Impressions polymer shingles, MainStreet vinyl siding and Perimeter vinyl soffit. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from CertainTeed. This project was a particularly dramatic exterior overhaul, updating a […]
Adult tap classes will soon be added at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location, 1969 Oak Tree Road. The studio also adult yoga/stretch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; ballet at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; and Zumba at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the Edison studio at 732-548-8452. Kaye-Lynn has also announced a […]
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, announced NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing a total of $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the […]
La Mer began as a modest townhouse community in the 1980s, as Kaplan Companies took advantage of a bluff overlooking Cheesequake Park in the Parlin section of Sayreville, a 100-acre tract that obtained wetlands and was a depot for sand that had been stripped away to construct an extension of the New Jersey Turnpike in […]
First Choice Loan Services Morganville manager ranked in top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation
First Choice Loan Services Inc., a Berkshire Bank company, announced Vice President and Branch Manager Reid Waltzer has been ranked among the top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation. The list appears in the Winter 2018 issue of Mortgage Executive Magazine. This is the third consecutive year for Waltzer to make the list. He is […]
Coldwell Banker and NRT, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, have announced the top offices and affiliated real estate agents for 2017. The office in Marlboro/Manalapan achieved the International President’s Circle Office Award. Metuchen/Edison and Middletown are the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society offices. East […]
This March, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is bringing a new level of madness to tournament brackets: Coldwell will use real estate data to fill out their tournament brackets. Hooptown Bracketology leverages a proprietary tool developed by Coldwell Banker called CBx to compare real estate data from each school’s hometown – or “Hooptown” – to select predicted winners of […]
There are many people these days that are keen to get into a new career that is exciting and rewarding but have no idea how to get to where they want to be. As a result, many end up getting stuck in a rut and doing a dead end job that they do not even enjoy for many years. However, taking so…
Commented