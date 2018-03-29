Account Manager/Sales Representative

Newspaper Media Group, publisher of over 45 local community

publications both in print and online, is seeking creative, analytical

and outgoing individuals to join our team of Account Managers.

Who are you?

You are a people person who likes conversation and investing in the success

of others. You have a positive attitude and can balance your own success with

that of helping the team. You have a strong work ethic and desire to see the job

through to completion. With at least two years of experience in a client-facing

job – through customer service, marketing, advertising, communications, retail

or other capacity, you will help round out our team.

Send your resume with cover letter for the opportunity to start creating

campaigns to assist local businesses in developing their place in their

community. You will be contacting business owners, managers/decision

makers in discussion of advertising and marketing.

Pay is commensurate with experience including base salary, incentive

compensation and bonuses. We offer a competitive benefits program and

a great group of people with whom to work! EOE

Please forward your resume to jcarter@newspapermediagroup.com

