The Delaware and Raritan Canal Watch group is offering a walk off the beaten path - a 2.6-mile-long section of the towpath that runs alongside of the canal in the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park.
The nonprofit group, which helps to promote and preserve the state park, has arranged for a walking tour on April 14 at 10 a.m. that starts at the turning basin on Alexander Road in Princeton and ends at the bridge tender's house in Port Mercer in Lawrence Township.
Participants should meet at the Princeton Turning Basin Park on Alexander Road in Princeton. The park is located between the narrow steel truss bridge over Stony Brook and the bridge over the canal. Carpools will be provided to take walkers back to the starting point.
Led by Delaware and Raritan Canal Watch member Frank Allen, the walkers will explore the historic aspects of the canal between the turning basin in Princeton and the bridge tender's house at Port Mercer in Lawrence Township. The bridge tender looked after the bridge that was built across the canal.
The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built in the 1830s to provide a safe and short waterway between Philadelphia and New York City. There were no highways, railroads were just getting under way and rivers were not easy to navigate.
The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built to carry goods - farm products, coal, furniture and clothing - between two cities on mule-drawn barges. The mules walked along the towpath and pulled the barges in the canal.
Bridges were built across the canal to allow people to cross from one side of the canal to the other side. But someone had to be available to open the bridge when barges and pleasure boats approached, and then to close it after they had passed. A bridge tender was hired to live next to the bridge, and a house was built for him.
The Port Mercer bridge tender's house was one of many that were built along the canal in the 1830s, when the canal opened for business. The last bridge tender to live in Port Mercer was John Arrowsmith, who lived in the house with his family from 1900 to 1934, when the Delaware and Raritan Canal closed for lack of business.
Arrowsmith and his wife lived in the house at Port Mercer with their eight children. Mrs. Arrowsmith cooked the family's meals in the fireplace in the basement of the house. A kitchen was added to the first floor around 1900.
For more information about the April 14 tour, contact Delaware and Raritan Canal Watch member Frank Allen at 579-234-9945 or fallen1947@yahoo.com.
