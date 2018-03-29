With no comment, the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education approved the school district's tentative operating budget of $72.2 million for 2018-19 at a special meeting Monday night.
The budget, which must be reviewed by the Executive County Superintendent of Schools, increased by $1.2 million over the 2017-18 spending plan. A public hearing and final action on the budget is set for April 25.
The tentative budget requires $66.5 million to be raised in property taxes to support the 2018-19 budget, or $1.6 million more than last year. Other sources of revenue include $70,000 in tuition payments, $117,000 in miscellaneous revenue and $3.9 million in state aid.
But an increase in the township's ratable base means the property tax rate will remain unchanged at $1.48 per $100 of assessed value. The owner of a house assessed at the township average of $282,093 will pay $4,187.03 in school district property taxes.
The main cost drivers in the 2018-19 budget are salaries and benefits, which increased by $483,479 over the 2018-19 budget, and $766,801 more in out-of-district tuition for special education students who cannot be taught within the school district. And transportation costs are expected to increase by $306,000.
