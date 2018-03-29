HIGHLY DESIRABLE Mansfield Township, NJ. A 1,544 + SF office suite, presently used for a medical practice, available for lease. This is a great space for one of many medical disciplines.

EXCELLENT VISIBILITY Wrightstown, NJ. 1,600+ SF restaurant space available with drive thru. Shared lot with Hotel.

PREMIER LOCATION Hamilton, NJ. A 3,684 ± SF office condominium in a campus setting available for sale. Easy access to Route 130, I-195, I-295, and the NJ Turnpike.

DEVELOPMENT SITE 7.2+ acres located in Monroe Twp. Close to the NJTP and adult communities. Ideal for assisted living/nursing home development. Call for details.

GREAT EXPOSURE Bordentown, NJ. Ideal for general office/retail space. Available suites updated with tile flooring and or new carpeting. Great opportunity to get high exposure for a very attractive price. Call today to arrange a showing.

HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL 5.4+ acre corner lot in Lambertville with partial approvals with conceptual site plan for + SF building. Available for sale.

HIGHLY DESIRABLE Somerville, NJ. A 3,619+ office building available for sale with individual suites available for lease. Conveniently located in close proximity to Route 22, 202, 206 and 287.

PERFECT FOR CONTRACTORS! 3,600+ SF flex space in Hamilton, NJ.

UPGRADED PROFESSIONAL OFFICE Hamilton, NJ. Condominium Office for lease. 1,310+ SF. Professional Office Park; near major intersection. Easy Access to Major thoroughfares. Many upgrades, well maintained. Call Today for more information.

INVESTOR/USER Ewing, NJ. Property available for sale. Offering a single story commercial building and a separate 2 family on 1.2+ acres. Call for details.

Richardson Commercial

Realtors 609-586-1000