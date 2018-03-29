Municipal taxes are not going up this year in Princeton, as town officials are using $370,000 worth of surplus funds to avoid what would have been a small tax hike.
A Princeton school official offered an “olive branch” to the Princeton Charter School in a bid to settle the costly litigation the two sides are fighting about the charter school expanding its enrollment.
Actress and Princeton resident Eunice Wong pleaded guilty Monday in Princeton municipal court to having two menacing greyhounds, who attacked a smaller dog that subsequently died.
The driver of a Montgomery Township school bus was issued a summons for failure to yield after the school bus she was driving struck a car at the intersection of Main Boulevard and Burnt Hill Road around 4 p.m. March 28, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.
All the snow that hit Princeton this year gave public school students some time away from their classes, but it also means make up days and a slightly later end of the school year.
A Nassau Street restaurant where a fatal police shooting took place last week is being renovated, with an inspection by the municipal Health Department clearing the eatery to reopen.
The sale of Westminster Choir College by Rider University to a Chinese company will take longer than Rider had envisioned, such that the university will continue operating the school in the next academic year.
Thousands of people packed downtown Princeton Saturday afternoon for a gun control rally mirroring hundreds of other demonstrations taking place the same day around the country.
Belinda Silver has gone to every "green fair" in Lawrence Township since the first one was held a dozen years ago, and she did not want to break her streak.
Princeton Montessori School students and their families donated more than 350 meals to the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) for the school’s sixth annual Food Drive.
John Wronoski of Princeton shops for books at the 87th annual Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale March 16 through March 20 at Princeton Day School. Visitors were able to choose from 80,000 hard and soft back books, most priced at $2. Books were arranged in 63 categories and included history, gard…
The magical post-season run of the Princeton University men’s ice hockey team finally came to an end last Saturday.
The Montgomery High School softball team had the kind of season a year ago that teams dream about.
The boys' lacrosse programs at Montgomery High, Princeton High, Princeton Day School and the Hun School are no strangers to success.
After successful seasons a year ago, the area girls' lacrosse teams come into this spring looking like they are more experienced and ready to build on the achievements of a year ago.
The Princeton University men’s ice hockey program has come a long way in four years.
On Monday, Montgomery High School baseball coach Peter Mueller got his team onto its home field for the first time this season.
The Princeton Recreation Dillon Youth Basketball League concluded its 47th season on Saturday, March 17, with the championship games in each of the four divisions being held at Princeton University's Dillon Gym.
The progression of the Princeton University men’s ice hockey program under Ron Fogarty has been steadily upward.
Jackson Rho heads to the U.S. Junior Squash Championships knowing he likely won’t come away with a championship.
People who love movies and are looking for something beyond what's offered at the typical multiplex are in for a treat as some interesting film programming is coming to Princeton.
LOOSE ENDS: Educators and politicians are working with the STEM program to improve education and awareness
March, known for madness in collegiate basketball, is know also known for Mother Nature madness, as in the four nor’easters (known as the "four'easters") that battered the I-95 Corridor. In ad…
Sarah Miles has not transformed her technique when it comes to singing and songwriting, but has altered her approach. Rather than fret over what might work and how it will be perceived, the co…
For Eric Mintel, spreading the word about jazz is just as important as playing the music.
I recently attended two somewhat unusual classes that cost nothing, but taught me invaluable lessons in American history, values, and community. The instruction took place in an equally unusua…
It is a formula for community engagement unlike anything else I have seen in Princeton. Shirley Satterfield’s dream plus Bob Hillier’s vision equals The Heritage Tour — a project that is bound…
Colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women and is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 50…
With so many birth control options available today, it is easy to become confused about which approach is right for you.
McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael S. Rosenberg as managing director. Rosenberg will work together with McCarter’s Artistic Director/Resident …
As much as I am a news junkie, nowadays the junk news has put me into a funk. The diet of bad, often-apocalyptic news, made worse by superficial commentary offering no solutions, has taken a t…
Last month was the Chinese (Lunar) New Year, and now March brings the celebration of the Persian/Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on the vernal equinox (March 20 this year in the States).
The biggest mistake I have made thus far in my role as a grandparent was showing my kids a picture of Princeton University Engineering Professor Michael Littman. He was standing with his struc…
In the past, when patients were admitted to the hospital, their primary care physician would come to the hospital to check on them and coordinate their care if they were treated by specialists…
“Beef up security in the schools.”
New Jersey Natural Gas has submitted a filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pass through the benefits of the recently enacted federal tax reform to customers. NJNG announced it will reduce customers’ rates by $21 million, effective April 1, resulting in a $31, or 3 percent, decrease to a typical residential […]
Monroe Tractor Supply Company will allow pets to sample a variety of treats, including a selection from Tractor Supply’s exclusive 4health brand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24 at Tractor Supply, 3 Gateway Blvd., Monroe. For more information, call 609-448-4444.
Reina Renovations of Millstone Township recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for its renovation of a 1940s home in Rahway that used CertainTeed Cedar Impressions polymer shingles, MainStreet vinyl siding and Perimeter vinyl soffit. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from CertainTeed. This project was a particularly dramatic exterior overhaul, updating a […]
Adult tap classes will soon be added at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location, 1969 Oak Tree Road. The studio also adult yoga/stretch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; ballet at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; and Zumba at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the Edison studio at 732-548-8452. Kaye-Lynn has also announced a […]
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, announced NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing a total of $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the […]
La Mer began as a modest townhouse community in the 1980s, as Kaplan Companies took advantage of a bluff overlooking Cheesequake Park in the Parlin section of Sayreville, a 100-acre tract that obtained wetlands and was a depot for sand that had been stripped away to construct an extension of the New Jersey Turnpike in […]
First Choice Loan Services Morganville manager ranked in top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation
First Choice Loan Services Inc., a Berkshire Bank company, announced Vice President and Branch Manager Reid Waltzer has been ranked among the top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation. The list appears in the Winter 2018 issue of Mortgage Executive Magazine. This is the third consecutive year for Waltzer to make the list. He is […]
Coldwell Banker and NRT, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, have announced the top offices and affiliated real estate agents for 2017. The office in Marlboro/Manalapan achieved the International President’s Circle Office Award. Metuchen/Edison and Middletown are the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society offices. East […]
This March, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is bringing a new level of madness to tournament brackets: Coldwell will use real estate data to fill out their tournament brackets. Hooptown Bracketology leverages a proprietary tool developed by Coldwell Banker called CBx to compare real estate data from each school’s hometown – or “Hooptown” – to select predicted winners of […]
There are many people these days that are keen to get into a new career that is exciting and rewarding but have no idea how to get to where they want to be. As a result, many end up getting stuck in a rut and doing a dead end job that they do not even enjoy for many years. However, taking so…
