The Princeton Packet News

Princeton woman pleads guilty in dog attack case

  • Updated

Actress and Princeton resident Eunice Wong pleaded guilty Monday in Princeton municipal court to having two menacing greyhounds, who attacked a smaller dog that subsequently died.

Montgomery school bus driver cited in accident

Montgomery school bus driver cited in accident

  • Updated

The driver of a Montgomery Township school bus was issued a summons for failure to yield after the school bus she was driving struck a car at the intersection of Main Boulevard and Burnt Hill Road around 4 p.m. March 28, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

Westminster Choir College ownership transfer delayed

Westminster Choir College ownership transfer delayed

  • Updated

The sale of Westminster Choir College by Rider University to a Chinese company will take longer than Rider had envisioned, such that the university will continue operating the school in the next academic year.

Book 'em, John

Book 'em, John

John Wronoski of Princeton shops for books at the 87th annual Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale March 16 through March 20 at Princeton Day School. Visitors were able to choose from 80,000 hard and soft back books, most priced at $2. Books were arranged in 63 categories and included history, gard…

The Princeton Packet Sports

PRINCETON: Girls' lacrosse teams set for season

After successful seasons a year ago, the area girls' lacrosse teams come into this spring looking like they are more experienced and ready to build on the achievements of a year ago.

Obituaries

TimeOFF

Lifestyle

McCarter names new managing director

McCarter names new managing director

McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael S. Rosenberg as managing director. Rosenberg will work together with McCarter’s Artistic Director/Resident …

In the Kitchen: Nowruz celebrates spring

In the Kitchen: Nowruz celebrates spring

Last month was the Chinese (Lunar) New Year, and now March brings the celebration of the Persian/Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on the vernal equinox (March 20 this year in the States).

HEALTH MATTERS: What is a hospitalist?

In the past, when patients were admitted to the hospital, their primary care physician would come to the hospital to check on them and coordinate their care if they were treated by specialists…

Business News

News Transcript Business Briefs, March 28

News Transcript Business Briefs, March 28

New Jersey Natural Gas has submitted a filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pass through the benefits of the recently enacted federal tax reform to customers. NJNG announced it will reduce customers’ rates by $21 million, effective April 1, resulting in a $31, or 3 percent, decrease to a typical residential […]

Examiner Business Briefs, March 28

Examiner Business Briefs, March 28

Reina Renovations of Millstone Township recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for its renovation of a 1940s home in Rahway that used CertainTeed Cedar Impressions polymer shingles, MainStreet vinyl siding and Perimeter vinyl soffit. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from CertainTeed. This project was a particularly dramatic exterior overhaul, updating a […]

Tap classes coming soon to Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location

Tap classes coming soon to Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location

Adult tap classes will soon be added at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location, 1969 Oak Tree Road. The studio also adult yoga/stretch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; ballet at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; and Zumba at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the Edison studio at 732-548-8452. Kaye-Lynn has also announced a […]

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announces scholarship program

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announces scholarship program

  Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, announced NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing a total of $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the […]

+2
Overlook at La Mer opens in Sayreville

Overlook at La Mer opens in Sayreville

La Mer began as a modest townhouse community in the 1980s, as Kaplan Companies took advantage of a bluff overlooking Cheesequake Park in the Parlin section of Sayreville, a 100-acre tract that obtained wetlands and was a depot for sand that had been stripped away to construct an extension of the New Jersey Turnpike in […]

Coldwell Banker, NRT honor New Jersey agents for 2017 sales success

Coldwell Banker, NRT honor New Jersey agents for 2017 sales success

Coldwell Banker and NRT, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, have announced the top offices and affiliated real estate agents for 2017. The office in Marlboro/Manalapan achieved the International President’s Circle Office Award. Metuchen/Edison and Middletown are the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society offices. East […]

Coldwell Banker joins March Madness with Hooptown Bracketology

Coldwell Banker joins March Madness with Hooptown Bracketology

This March, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is bringing a new level of madness to tournament brackets: Coldwell will use real estate data to fill out their tournament brackets. Hooptown Bracketology leverages a proprietary tool developed by Coldwell Banker called CBx to compare real estate data from each school’s hometown – or “Hooptown” – to select predicted winners of […]

Tips to Advance Your Career

Tips to Advance Your Career

There are many people these days that are keen to get into a new career that is exciting and rewarding but have no idea how to get to where they want to be. As a result, many end up getting stuck in a rut and doing a dead end job that they do not even enjoy for many years. However, taking so…

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!