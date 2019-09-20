Brandywine Living, Ying Hua International School, Eden Institute and Atkinson Childcare to create the word Peace to Celebrate International Peace Day

Over 200 students and senior residents ages 2-96 joined hands to show unity
September 20, 2019 (Princeton, NJ) – Students and seniors paused for 30 minutes to recognize International Peace Day by creating the word PEACE with all the participants. Residents of three Brandywine Living Communities, school children of Ying Hua International School in Franklin Township, Atkinson Childcare of Homefront, Ewing, and Eden Institute of Princeton highlighted a joint celebration of International Peace Day on September 20 at 10:15am, at the Ying Hua School’s campus25 Laurel Ave Kingston, New Jersey. Over 200 children and seniors in this gathering.
The event brought together Brandywine Living of Princeton, Pennington and Middlebrook Crossing Bridgewater, the premier provider of quality care and services to seniors, Ying Hua International School, a non-profit, independent, Chinese-English dual language immersion school, Eden Institute of Princeton who’s mission is to improve the lives of people with Autism and Atkinson Childcare of Homefront, Ewing who’s mission is to end homelessness in
Central New Jersey by harnessing the caring, resources and expertise of the community. Together they will mark a global holiday devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, within and among all nations and people.
“Our residents love connecting with the younger generation,” said Stephanie Gaber, Escapades Producer at Brandywine Living at Princeton. “Participating in events like International Peace Day enable our residents to build relationships with youth and teach them lessons of acceptance and growth. Watching both generations interact is a truly rewarding and mutually beneficial experience.”
The event, which began at 10:15 am, and kicked off with a brief history of International Peace Day, was followed by organizing the creating the word PEACE with all participants, on the schools fields adjacent to the school. The Franklin Fire Department extended their truck ladder take an aerial photo.
“At Ying Hua, we educate our students through an inquiry-based model of experiential learning. It is important for our students to participate in intergenerational programs and be introduced to positive role models with members of the community,” said Felicia Pan-Fea, Director of Marketing at YingHua International School. “Participating in this event provides a direct curriculum tie and the opportunity to learn the lessons of peace and tolerance while experiencing the lessons brought to life from history with the residents of Brandywine.”
“Participating in events with the students of Ying Hua is always a highlight for me,” said Sheldon
Sutcliffe, a current resident of Brandywine Princeton. “Children have such a different perspective on the world so it’s nice to spend time with them.”
About Brandywine Living
Brandywine Living is a market leader in luxury senior living, including assisted living, memory care and independent living. Founded in 1996, and headquartered in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Brandywine currently operates 29 communities in six states (PA, NJ, NY, CT, VA & DE) with the capacity to serve over 3,000 residents.
About Ying Hua International School
Ying Hua International School is a progressive, innovative and diverse co-educational, non-profit, private, independent, international day school, located just outside Princeton in the small town of Kingston, NJ, that inspires students in the Early Learning (age 2) through Eighth Grade program to reach their individually unique potential through an Inquiry- Based classroom environment which employs the International Baccalaureate (IB) program and Chinese subject content and cultural acquisition.
