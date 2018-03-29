The driver of a Montgomery Township school bus was issued a summons for failure to yield after the school bus she was driving struck a car at the intersection of Main Boulevard and Burnt Hill Road around 4 p.m. March 28, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.
The school bus, which was driven by Susan Cruser, 64, of Skillman, was carrying 44 students from the Village Elementary School, police said. The accident occurred when the school bus failed to stop at the stop sign on Main Boulevard.
The school bus was attempting to turn left onto Burnt Hill Road when it struck a car driven by Sandra Chytraus, 63, of Ewing Township, police said. The car was traveling south on Burnt Hill Road.
Five children on the school bus complained of pain, as did the driver of the car and a young passenger in her car, but all declined medical attention. No patients were taken to the hospital by Montgomery Emergency Medical Services, which responded to the accident.
