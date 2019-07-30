A woman who was walking on the sidewalk on Linden Lane became the latest victim of a man who has repeatedly groped women as they walk on the sidewalk, according to the Princeton Police Department.
Suspect in recent groping incident seen here running from his victim. If you were in the area of Linden Lane on Saturday July 27, at 9:58 AM. and saw this man running, contact Det. Luis Navas at 609-921-2100 ext. 2175 or lnavas@princetonnj.gov Please share, and thank You. pic.twitter.com/DCtLkkdzsn— Princeton, NJ Police (@PrincetonPolice) July 30, 2019
In the latest incident, a woman was walking on Linden Lane shortly before 10 a.m. on July 27 when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks and then ran off, police said.
The assailant was described as a Hispanic man with medium length black hair. He was short and had a stocky build. He was wearing a neon yellow polo shirt and jeans.
This is the third such incident this year, police said. A woman was similarly grabbed by a man in June as she walked on Linden Lane.
There have been 10 similar incidents reported to police since 2014. If anyone has information on any of the incidents, call police Det. Luis Navas at 609-921-2100, ext. 2175, or email him at lnavas@princetonnj.gov.
Confidential tips can be called in to 609-688-2049.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.