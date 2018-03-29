Actress and Princeton resident Eunice Wong pleaded guilty Monday in Princeton municipal court to having two menacing greyhounds, who attacked a smaller dog that subsequently died.
Wong, the wife of former New York Times journalist Chris Hedges, accepted a plea agreement that requires her to walk her dogs separately and muzzle them when they go for walks. She also had to agree to other safety measures and pay an $800 fine. She did not have to make restitution to the owner of the dog who was killed.
In court, Wong said she was walking her dogs around noon Feb. 13, when she came upon a neighbor Suzy Spira, out walking her Bichon Shih Tzu mix, Luna Belle, at the corner of Jefferson Road and Guyot Avenue. The two women made small talk, when Wong testified she had told Spira that her dogs are not great around little dogs, given they might have been trained to chase small animals.
Spira suggested Wong go ahead of her with her dogs and picked up Luna Belle, then barely 8 months old, and then subsequently put the dog down.
That’s when the trouble started. One of Wong’s dogs turned and grabbed Luna Belle, followed by the other greyhound doing the same thing, said prosecutor Kim Lacken, filling in for the regular municipal prosecutor, Assemblyman Reed Gusciora (D-15). A passer-by, Jeanette Timmons, got out of her vehicle in an attempt to rescue Luna Belle, who was taken to a nearby veterinarian and died a few minutes afterward.
Lacken called it a “freak accident,” and said that none of the parties involved want to see the greyhounds euthanized.
In court Monday, Timmons, who was flanked by Wong on her left and Spira on her right, was called a “good Samaritan” by Municipal Court Judge John F. McCarthy III.
If there are further violations during a one-year-probationary period, the matter can come back to court, the judge said.
“There is no justice when your dog is killed,” Spira said afterward. “I wasn’t looking for justice. I was looking for safety.”
Among other things, she said she wants dog owners to make sure they are able to control their pets when they are out on a leash.
Wong has acted on the stage, in film and on TV, according to her website. Her husband accompanied her at the proceeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.