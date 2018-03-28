Windsor-Hights Herald News

Rolling in the salt dough (With multiple photos)

Twin Rivers circulation supervisor Megan Septak recently conducted a “Salt Dough Hearts” craft project March 20 at the Twin Rivers Library in East Windsor. Several participants enjoyed painting their salt dough creations.

Empty Bowls, full hearts

Handmade bowls made by Hightstown High School and Peddie School students were on display at the third annual Empty Bowls event to support hunger relief and the arts. Sponsored by the Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission and Rise, Empty Bowls engages artists to create and donate handmade bowls…

East Windsor continues its commitment to recycling

East Windsor Township residents who want to do a little spring cleaning and recycle some of their unwanted electronics and household items can do so at the annual East Windsor Township Recycling Day on April 14.

East Windsor receives road improvement grants

Portions of Old Cranbury Road and Oak Creek Road in East Windsor Township will be repaved, thanks to a pair of state Department of Transportation grants totaling $801,000.

East Windsor honors its top employees

Three East Windsor Township employees - a police officer and one support staffer each in the Construction Department and the Department of Public Works - were honored as the 2017 Employees of the Year by Mayor Janice S. Mironov.

Read Across America

Fifth-grade students at the Ethel McKnight School listen intently as Station 46's Lt. Mike Crismali reads the story of "Sparky, the Fire Dog," as teacher Rob Bucci looks on.  East Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. 2 Chief Mario Basista says members rotated through classrooms throughout the afternoo…

Hightstown students to join national walkout

Hightstown High School students will be joining their counterparts nationwide next week, as high school students across the United States plan to walk out of their classes to protest gun violence.

District seeks broader community input on school safety

East Windsor Regional School District officials will be seeking broader community input to help find measures that improve the safety and security of the schools, without impacting the climate and environment of the schools.

CRANBURY: Over-50 soccer tournament is a hit

Rich Grubb enjoyed his trips to Oneonta, New York, to not only visit the National Soccer Hall of Fame, but to participate in soccer tournaments while he was there as well.

Arsenal have big weekend to remain in the title hunt

The East Windsor PAL U12 Girls Arsenal recently faced the most challenging part of its season, having to play three games in four days. First, the Arsenal had the difficult task of traveling to Monroe on Thursday evening for a match-up with the Monroe Township Purple Falcons, playing the game with no substitutes. It was a […]

SOLUTIONS: Cutting-edge research on energy efficiencies

Princeton, as most readers know, has become a research center for the environment and energy. Princeton University’s several schools and departments are joined by Climate Central and the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association, and some of the evolving science has been put into practice …

McCarter names new managing director

McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael S. Rosenberg as managing director. Rosenberg will work together with McCarter’s Artistic Director/Resident …

In the Kitchen: Nowruz celebrates spring

Last month was the Chinese (Lunar) New Year, and now March brings the celebration of the Persian/Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on the vernal equinox (March 20 this year in the States).

HEALTH MATTERS: What is a hospitalist?

In the past, when patients were admitted to the hospital, their primary care physician would come to the hospital to check on them and coordinate their care if they were treated by specialists…

News Transcript Business Briefs, March 28

New Jersey Natural Gas has submitted a filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pass through the benefits of the recently enacted federal tax reform to customers. NJNG announced it will reduce customers’ rates by $21 million, effective April 1, resulting in a $31, or 3 percent, decrease to a typical residential […]

Examiner Business Briefs, March 28

Reina Renovations of Millstone Township recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for its renovation of a 1940s home in Rahway that used CertainTeed Cedar Impressions polymer shingles, MainStreet vinyl siding and Perimeter vinyl soffit. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from CertainTeed. This project was a particularly dramatic exterior overhaul, updating a […]

Tap classes coming soon to Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location

Adult tap classes will soon be added at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location, 1969 Oak Tree Road. The studio also adult yoga/stretch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; ballet at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; and Zumba at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the Edison studio at 732-548-8452. Kaye-Lynn has also announced a […]

Overlook at La Mer opens in Sayreville

La Mer began as a modest townhouse community in the 1980s, as Kaplan Companies took advantage of a bluff overlooking Cheesequake Park in the Parlin section of Sayreville, a 100-acre tract that obtained wetlands and was a depot for sand that had been stripped away to construct an extension of the New Jersey Turnpike in […]

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announces scholarship program

  Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, announced NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing a total of $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the […]

Coldwell Banker, NRT honor New Jersey agents for 2017 sales success

Coldwell Banker and NRT, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, have announced the top offices and affiliated real estate agents for 2017. The office in Marlboro/Manalapan achieved the International President’s Circle Office Award. Metuchen/Edison and Middletown are the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society offices. East […]

Coldwell Banker joins March Madness with Hooptown Bracketology

This March, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is bringing a new level of madness to tournament brackets: Coldwell will use real estate data to fill out their tournament brackets. Hooptown Bracketology leverages a proprietary tool developed by Coldwell Banker called CBx to compare real estate data from each school’s hometown – or “Hooptown” – to select predicted winners of […]

Tips to Advance Your Career

There are many people these days that are keen to get into a new career that is exciting and rewarding but have no idea how to get to where they want to be. As a result, many end up getting stuck in a rut and doing a dead end job that they do not even enjoy for many years. However, taking so…