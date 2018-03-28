Twin Rivers circulation supervisor Megan Septak recently conducted a “Salt Dough Hearts” craft project March 20 at the Twin Rivers Library in East Windsor. Several participants enjoyed painting their salt dough creations.
Handmade bowls made by Hightstown High School and Peddie School students were on display at the third annual Empty Bowls event to support hunger relief and the arts. Sponsored by the Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission and Rise, Empty Bowls engages artists to create and donate handmade bowls…
East Windsor Township residents who want to do a little spring cleaning and recycle some of their unwanted electronics and household items can do so at the annual East Windsor Township Recycling Day on April 14.
Portions of Old Cranbury Road and Oak Creek Road in East Windsor Township will be repaved, thanks to a pair of state Department of Transportation grants totaling $801,000.
East Windsor Township Department of Public Works employees will receive salary increases averaging 1.8 percent over the life of a four-year collective bargaining agreement that has been approved by Township Council.
At a time in their lives when they could be traveling or enjoying the grandchildren, some senior citizens have opted instead to volunteer their time and expertise.
Three East Windsor Township employees - a police officer and one support staffer each in the Construction Department and the Department of Public Works - were honored as the 2017 Employees of the Year by Mayor Janice S. Mironov.
Fifth-grade students at the Ethel McKnight School listen intently as Station 46's Lt. Mike Crismali reads the story of "Sparky, the Fire Dog," as teacher Rob Bucci looks on. East Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. 2 Chief Mario Basista says members rotated through classrooms throughout the afternoo…
Hightstown High School students will be joining their counterparts nationwide next week, as high school students across the United States plan to walk out of their classes to protest gun violence.
East Windsor Regional School District officials will be seeking broader community input to help find measures that improve the safety and security of the schools, without impacting the climate and environment of the schools.
East Windsor Township, through the Township Clean Communities Committee, is sponsoring a Recycling Poster Contest for all elementary school students to focus on Earth Day.
The Hightstown Rams Pop Warner J.V. division football team started the 2017 season with a 28-0 win against the Howell Lions at the Hightstown High School football field on Sunday.
Rob Siris helped build one of Mercer County’s top scholastic boys' lacrosse programs while at Hopewell Valley High School.
Rich Grubb enjoyed his trips to Oneonta, New York, to not only visit the National Soccer Hall of Fame, but to participate in soccer tournaments while he was there as well.
Mike Uchrin has two basic goals in mind when it comes to coaching the Community Park Bluefish.
The East Windsor PAL U12 Girls Arsenal recently faced the most challenging part of its season, having to play three games in four days. First, the Arsenal had the difficult task of traveling to Monroe on Thursday evening for a match-up with the Monroe Township Purple Falcons, playing the game with no substitutes. It was a […]
The U12 Girls Arsenal played their home opener and had an offensive outburst under the lights April 21 with a 6-3 victory over the Marlboro Cyclones.
The East Windsor PAL U12 Girls Arsenal opened its season on the road in Brick vs. Twin County Rage on Sunday.
As a lacrosse player, Pat Young found a passion that he was able to latch onto and become successful.
Princeton, as most readers know, has become a research center for the environment and energy. Princeton University’s several schools and departments are joined by Climate Central and the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association, and some of the evolving science has been put into practice …
As the five-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy approaches, and with millions of Americans still suffering the ravages of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, resiliency to extreme weather should be a major issue in New Jersey’s gubernatorial campaign. Let’s hope the candidates speak to this…
SOLUTIONS: Cherry Valley Cooperative Farm integrates nature, community farming into ecological-sensitive entity
In our time and world, when many of us spend the day indoors in front of a computer and seldom come in contact with nature, a relatively new trend, an alternative lifestyle is also taking root in several Princeton-Montgomery farms.
Princeton inaugurated its first Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging station June 14 in the Spring Street Garage, a facility open to all once they sign up (online) with the operating company, Chargepoint Inc.
In an article with the somewhat ominous title Meltdown in Science magazine, a publication not noted for scaremongering, results of a 2016 expedition to investigate recent changes in the Greenland ice cap were discussed.
People who love movies and are looking for something beyond what's offered at the typical multiplex are in for a treat as some interesting film programming is coming to Princeton.
LOOSE ENDS: Educators and politicians are working with the STEM program to improve education and awareness
March, known for madness in collegiate basketball, is know also known for Mother Nature madness, as in the four nor’easters (known as the "four'easters") that battered the I-95 Corridor. In ad…
Sarah Miles has not transformed her technique when it comes to singing and songwriting, but has altered her approach. Rather than fret over what might work and how it will be perceived, the co…
For Eric Mintel, spreading the word about jazz is just as important as playing the music.
I recently attended two somewhat unusual classes that cost nothing, but taught me invaluable lessons in American history, values, and community. The instruction took place in an equally unusua…
It is a formula for community engagement unlike anything else I have seen in Princeton. Shirley Satterfield’s dream plus Bob Hillier’s vision equals The Heritage Tour — a project that is bound…
Colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women and is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 50…
With so many birth control options available today, it is easy to become confused about which approach is right for you.
McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael S. Rosenberg as managing director. Rosenberg will work together with McCarter’s Artistic Director/Resident …
As much as I am a news junkie, nowadays the junk news has put me into a funk. The diet of bad, often-apocalyptic news, made worse by superficial commentary offering no solutions, has taken a t…
Last month was the Chinese (Lunar) New Year, and now March brings the celebration of the Persian/Iranian New Year, Nowruz, which starts on the vernal equinox (March 20 this year in the States).
The biggest mistake I have made thus far in my role as a grandparent was showing my kids a picture of Princeton University Engineering Professor Michael Littman. He was standing with his struc…
In the past, when patients were admitted to the hospital, their primary care physician would come to the hospital to check on them and coordinate their care if they were treated by specialists…
“Beef up security in the schools.”
New Jersey Natural Gas has submitted a filing to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pass through the benefits of the recently enacted federal tax reform to customers. NJNG announced it will reduce customers’ rates by $21 million, effective April 1, resulting in a $31, or 3 percent, decrease to a typical residential […]
Monroe Tractor Supply Company will allow pets to sample a variety of treats, including a selection from Tractor Supply’s exclusive 4health brand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24 at Tractor Supply, 3 Gateway Blvd., Monroe. For more information, call 609-448-4444.
Reina Renovations of Millstone Township recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for its renovation of a 1940s home in Rahway that used CertainTeed Cedar Impressions polymer shingles, MainStreet vinyl siding and Perimeter vinyl soffit. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from CertainTeed. This project was a particularly dramatic exterior overhaul, updating a […]
Adult tap classes will soon be added at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Kaye-Lynn Dance Studio’s Edison location, 1969 Oak Tree Road. The studio also adult yoga/stretch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; ballet at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; and Zumba at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the Edison studio at 732-548-8452. Kaye-Lynn has also announced a […]
La Mer began as a modest townhouse community in the 1980s, as Kaplan Companies took advantage of a bluff overlooking Cheesequake Park in the Parlin section of Sayreville, a 100-acre tract that obtained wetlands and was a depot for sand that had been stripped away to construct an extension of the New Jersey Turnpike in […]
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, announced NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing a total of $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the […]
Coldwell Banker and NRT, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, have announced the top offices and affiliated real estate agents for 2017. The office in Marlboro/Manalapan achieved the International President’s Circle Office Award. Metuchen/Edison and Middletown are the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society offices. East […]
First Choice Loan Services Morganville manager ranked in top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation
First Choice Loan Services Inc., a Berkshire Bank company, announced Vice President and Branch Manager Reid Waltzer has been ranked among the top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation. The list appears in the Winter 2018 issue of Mortgage Executive Magazine. This is the third consecutive year for Waltzer to make the list. He is […]
This March, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is bringing a new level of madness to tournament brackets: Coldwell will use real estate data to fill out their tournament brackets. Hooptown Bracketology leverages a proprietary tool developed by Coldwell Banker called CBx to compare real estate data from each school’s hometown – or “Hooptown” – to select predicted winners of […]
