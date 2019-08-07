It is time that we started taking accountability for all areas of our lives. If we decide to use a plastic straw then we know that we are potentially hurting the environment so why should the same principle not apply to other areas of business? For example, if you are wishing to get a start in the world of investment, you should take a look at socially responsible investing. It is a brilliant way to give back while still earning something for yourself. Let’s take a look at how to practice socially responsible investing now.
What Do We Mean by Socially Responsible?
If you want to invest in companies which are considered socially responsible, you are looking for companies which promise to have some sort of positive consciousness built into the structure of their business. This positive consciousness could be based around a commitment to green or eco-friendly change within their business, such as a choice to use as little packaging as possible or no plastic for their products. It might also be a business with a direct tie to societal change. For example, they may choose to donate a portion of their profits to a charity which helps certain marginalised groups each quarter.
Choosing to support businesses like these are great as it is an easy way to give back to and support a community. If you are looking to get into the world of investment, actively choosing to support businesses with these goals is a great way to help some of the issues you care about the most whilst still getting a little back.
How to Find Socially Responsible Investment Opportunities
If you want to start investing responsibly then you need to look for a platform which will support you. Nowadays, it is incredibly easy to jump into the world of investing. Not only is there a plethora of guides online to help you navigate some of the intricacies you will face, but there is also plenty of apps which can do most of the work for you.
These apps will find you investing opportunities and all you need to do is decide where you want to put your money. You can even set it up so it will only show you socially responsible investment opportunities. This feature is obviously brilliant for anyone searching to invest in this manner. It takes out much of the guesswork involved with investment as it shows you businesses you might want to invest in from the get-go.
How to Choose the Right Platform for You
When searching for a platform to use to make your investments, you need to decide what sort of investor you want to be and why you are choosing to invest. Some people like to do it to earn themselves a little bonus to their monthly paycheck whereas others are trying to build up something more substantial like a retirement fund.
You should also take into account your skill as an investor. If you are a complete beginner, you are going to need a platform which can support you as you learn the ins and outs of investing. Likewise, if you are somewhat familiar with investing, you don’t want to find an app which is going to hold your hand throughout.
One of the best we have found for both parties, which also supports socially responsible investing, is Betterment. You can check out this Betterment review for more information but this is an easy-to-use platform for anyone who wants to make their first investments whilst also providing plenty of support for any intermediate users. In particular, we think the low maintenance fees and no minimum deposit requirement will make this a winner amongst many casual investors.
Find Your First Opportunity Now
Investing is a truly interesting venture which everyone should try once in their life. There might be no guarantee of returns but equally there is a massive chance to make some money for yourself. What’s more, the chance for you to give something back to the community through investing in socially responsible businesses is simply too good an opportunity to pass up.
Whether it is an environmental issue or the wish to support a political or social movement within your community, you are most likely going to be able to find something which suits you. Make sure you choose a platform which has all the capabilities you need. You should be able to set it to search for investment opportunities in line with your views.
It is high time we started caring more about where our money is going. Socially responsible investing is just one way you can make a small difference in the world. Whether you are preparing to make your first investment or you are just looking to make a change, you should take a look into some of the socially responsible investment opportunities available to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.