How to start a new sober life in Central Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most well-known vacation spots in the U.S. The Garden State with its abundance of agriculture and small farms offers fascinating nature and history to discover. 130 miles of coastline are perfect for sailing, kayaking, and whale-watching. Upscale boutiques, restaurants, and art museums won’t leave you a minute to get bored.
But under all New Jersey’s glamour and glitz, you’ll find the same problems that every other state faces – alcohol and drug abuse. Although one of the smallest US states, New Jersey is home to 9 million people. Add the tourism draw. 111 million people visited the Garden State last year. The close proximity to New York, Pennsylvania, and the Atlantic Ocean makes our state an easy hub for drug distributors.
What are addiction help hotlines and why do you need them?
If you found yourself unable to refuse from alcohol or drugs by yourself or feel that your loving person needs professional help, an Addiction Resource drug question hotline is what you need. You’ll get information and advice on addiction and its treatment, and receive the much needed emotional support.
The calls to helplines are toll-free and confidential. Knowledgeable and trained operators are accessible 24/7. Here are a few numbers of the national drug and alcohol hotlines:
- National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Hopeline - (800) 622-2255
- Alcoholic anonymous hotline – (212) 870-3400
- The National Drug Helpline – (844) 289-0879
- SAMHSA’s Treatment Referral Routing Service (800) 662- 4357.
Local Rehab Facilities
Addiction in Central Jersey has a devastating impact on our community. It contributes to rising crime rates, a constellation of potentially deadly health problems, financial losses, and the destruction of families and personal relationships. Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in New Jersey.
Teenagers are especially vulnerable and care-free when it comes to trying alcohol or some drug. Just in 2017, 30% of NJ high school students reported drinking alcohol in the previous month. 36% revealed they smoked marijuana at least once. 5% tried cocaine one or more times in a lifetime.
Unfortunately, officials treat addiction as a moral flaw rather than a medical condition. Those who suffer from this disease are marginalized by society. That’s why people are ashamed to admit they have a problem and seek help. Too often, this condition remains untreated in Central Jersey, as well as in many other U.S. regions, because people hesitate to dial an addiction hotline number or call rehab.
Whether you are looking for substance abuse treatment for yourself or someone you know, you may be puzzled by confusing or conflicting information about rehabilitation programs in New Jersey and how they work. Many rehabs have quite similar information on their websites. Thus, it can be difficult to understand what rehab is better and what treatments are more effective than others.
Some rehabs in our state provide truly quality service. Here’s a list of 5 respectable recovery facilities situated in Central Jersey:
- Center for Network Therapy, Middlesex
- Princeton House Behavioral Health Center, Princeton
- Pollak Mental Health Clinic, Long Branch
- SOBA College Recovery Addiction Treatment Center, New Brunswick
- New Hope Foundation, Marlboro
What happens in rehab?
Rehabs in New Jersey employ the generally accepted and evidence-based methods of treatment which include detoxification (detox) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).
Detox is a procedure used to treat the physical aspect of dependence. When an addicted person stops drinking or taking some drug, he or she suffers from the withdrawal syndrome which can be very severe in the first couple of days. But the detox process is not only about managing withdrawal symptoms. It’s about cleaning out those harmful toxins accumulated during substance abuse period.
CBT is a form of talking therapy which is used to treat the psychological aspect of dependence. It helps a patient to understand the underlying causes of addiction, develop useful skills to cope with these issues without alcohol and drugs, and develop practical skills to avoid relapse.
According to NIDA, addiction is “a complex but treatable disease”, and “no single treatment is appropriate for everyone”. New Jersey rehab centers choose not to follow a one-size-fits-all approach in treating drug and alcohol abuse crisis. They constantly work on improving the quality of care and integrate other types of therapies to their programs.
Some rehabs use Cognitive Behavioral Couples Therapy (CBCT) or Behavioral Couples Therapy for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (BCT) that aim to fix couples’ interpersonal relations. Family therapy is used to strengthen the family resources in order to enhance the recovery process and improve the overall wellness damaged by a member’s addiction.
Holistic methods are becoming quite popular. Yoga, acupressure, message, or art therapy can contribute to the healing of the soul.
There are rehabs designed specifically for men or women. Gender-specific rehabs allow clients feeling more comfortable and less distracted so that they are able to address specific needs and concerns.
A substantial percentage of rehabs offer treatment of co-occurring mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Sometimes drinking and taking some sort of substance go hand in hand. There are rehabs in New Jersey that combine treatment for both alcohol and drug abuse.
Treatment can be either inpatient (residential) or outpatient. The length of rehabilitation can vary depending on the duration and severity of dependence and type of treatment. Here are the average lengths:
- Detox: 4 days
- Inpatient treatment: 16-30 days
- Long-term inpatient treatment: 90 days
- Outpatient treatment: 130 days
Now when you have a general understanding of what rehab is, prepare your questions, and call an addiction help hotline.
