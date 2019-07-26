Do you have some colleagues who are suddenly talking about investing and trading despite having no financial background? If so, you're probably very confused as to how they happened to get into this. Most of us think of investing as risky business that only those who have the education and experience get into.
However, times have changed, and trading might just be about to become your passion. The reason is that online tools, along with the endless amount of information, has made trading not only easy, but relatively safe. You can do it without quitting your dayjob or even giving up much of your free time.
Here is how to succeed at investing and trading with no experience.
Use Technology
For as long as the modern economy has been around, there have been experts who have used their knowledge to make smart trades. But not everyone is convinced by the experts. There is so much conflicting data that impacts stock prices, for example, that professing to know what will happen tomorrow is a fool’s errand.
Well, not anymore. Technology has changed the way we invest. You can make money simply by learning about the best robo advisors by Investor Junkie. Robo advisors do what humans are incapable of oding. They stay up-to-date with all the information happening right this moment, and use complex algorithms to put it into context of the entire history of our financial system.
In other words, robo advisors are exponentially more likely to come up with accurate advice than humans are. You can set your preferences for your AI trading and let the robo advisor do the work for you. You can even set your values and principles, and ask it to find investments that are in line with your core beliefs.
This technology is what makes it possible for people to invest even without the experience or education. It is what makes it possible to do so in limited time, without quitting your dayjob.
Get Educated
That said, the people who make the most money are those who do their best to get educated as well. You're never going to have a fraction as much information to work with as a robo advisor. However, you can be better informed as to how to use the predictions and advice they give you.
If you really want to become passionate about trading, you will need to spend some time getting to know more about it. There are plenty of online courses available, or sites which provide articles about various subjects. It is also important to keep up-to-date with the global news that affects the markets.
What you learn will be useful in general, giving you a better understanding of global events and politics, as well as the state of current affairs.
You can start investing today with absolutely no experience and very little education and still make money. However, the best idea is to learn about the markets and what influences them, and turn trading into a passion and not just another side hustle.
