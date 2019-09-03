How Would You Describe the Meaning of Hustler?

The up and coming general release of a new movie called ‘Hustlers’ has many movie fans excited. With some big-name stars and an exciting storyline, the movie is set to be a big hit when it is released in September this year. Among the stars of the movie, which is inspired by a New York Times article from 2015, areJennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Cardi B.
So, what’s the movie about? Well, it centers around three former strippers who spend time with rich, carefree men who love to party and don’t really give any thought to the situation that the girls are in. In true hustler style, the girls decide to take these rich men for all they can in true hustler style. Of course, this does refer to ‘hustlers’ in the modern sense of the word but the movie has got many people thinking about what the term ‘hustler’ really means to them.
So, What Does it Mean?
The highly anticipated movie has got fans and members of the public wondering just what a ‘hustler’ actually is. Most likely, we have all heard the term at some point or another, whether it is on the street, in a bar, in conversation with friends, or in movies and TV shows. The modern meaning of the word tends to relate to having confidence and making money even if it means a few dodgy deals and questionable actions to achieve your goal.
Another reason why many people are familiar with the term ‘hustler’ is because of the famous brand, which came about in the 1960s. Lots of people have heard of the brand’s famous adult magazine, which was first published in the 1970s. Many may have also seen or heard of the adult shop that is part of the brand,HUSTLER® Hollywood, which sells adult toys, lingerie, and other adult products. The brand has gained huge popularity over the years and is the first thing many people think of when the word ‘hustler’ is mentioned.
One thing you may not know is that the term ‘hustler’ has been around for centuries, although it has taken on different meanings over the years. For example, in the 1600s, term referred to a shaking movement while in the 1800s it began to be used to describe a fast pace of life, which helped to coin the term hustle-bustle, which many still use today. It has continued to be used over the centuries in a variety of contexts.
In more recent times, it has become known as a term to describe those that make money through questionable means such as cheating. For example, you may have seen movies withpool hustlers, where the person pretends that they are no good at playing the game but when big money is on the table, they suddenly show their expertise and take the cash.
It seems that the up and coming movie will definitely have a lot of modern-day hustling involved and it promises to be an exciting watch for moviegoers.
