John(Jack) Clendon Bloom, loving husband, brother, father and Poppa passed away on July 11, 2019 at Penn Rittenhouse Hospice of Lewy Body Dementia.
Born and raised in Cranbury, he was the owner of Jack Bloom Excavating from which he retired in September 2012. He gifted all who knew him with his kindness, laughter, patience and his love.
His final gift was to donate himself to Penn Medicine for the study of, and hopefully, the cure for Lewy Body Dementia. He is lovingly missed.
