The legal status of web-based casino games is complicated and confusing. While there are a few states that have legal online gambling to their residents, the majority of American's wager at offshore online casinos that are licensed by Gaming Curacao and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Americans have been betting at offshore online gambling sites since the mid 1990's.
So, wagering on web-based gambling games is nothing new. What is new is that unlike it was in the 90's and 2000's, there are some places in the United States where you can gamble online with state licensed and regulated online casinos. New Jersey passed laws to approve online poker and casino gambling in 2013. Residents of New Jersey can wager on any of the NJ officially licensed gaming sites. Pennsylvania approved online gambling by PA residents on online lottery and casino sites in 2017. In 2018 both Pennsylvania and New Jersey made online sports betting legal for their residents in addition to regulated lottery, poker and casino games. Delaware and West Virginia have also passed their own laws to allow for regulated online gaming to residents in their states. In Nevada its only online poker that is legal and regulated currently. Nevada does not yet allow betting on sports or casino games online.
For the majority of the United States Internet gambling remains unregulated and is not legal nor illegal for most Americans to gamble on the web. Many states are currently proposing bills that would legalize and regulate web-based casinos and online sports betting services to their residents. All credit goes to New Jersey for legal web-based gambling in the United States. Their success has proven a model that works. Its expected that several more states will regulate online casino gaming in the next couple of years.
