With the first playoff event of the FedEx Cup season coming to Jersey City this weekend at the Northern Trust Championship, golf fans in the state will be able to go and see their favorite stars including Rory McIlroy and a rare appearance from golf legend Tiger Woods. These golfers are going to battle it out for some of the biggest cash prizes in golf as they try and make it through to the latter stages of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
If you're into NJ online sports betting, it might be a bit late to get your main bets on for this weekend's action. However, if watching golf so close has piqued your interest in the sport once more, you might be looking for some outside bets for next year's majors. If that's the case, then you're in the right place. We won't be looking at the major favorites, but more some people who could break out in the next few months, or already have. A choice bet now for next year's Masters could see you profit as odds shift closer to the event.
Collin Morikawa
Our first few picks have recently come off a successful season in college golf. For the first time in a long time, there are 3 new young superstars at the top of the leaderboards, and one of them is Colin Morikawa. He recently notched up his first PGA Tour win in just a few months as a pro. He could be a great outside bet for next year's Masters.
Viktor Hovland
Another recent pro and friend of Morikawa who had a great college season and an even better start to his pro career is Viktor Hovland. He's already finished top amateur in a couple of majors and has also had some good finished since he recently turned pro. He could be another good bet for a major next season.
Matthew Wolff
Mathew Wolff won the NCAA championship, and was a teammate of Viktor Hovland at Oklahoma State. He's had perhaps the most impressive start to his pro career, notching a win in one of his first few events. He could be another great shout for a major next season as all three players continue to improve.
Sungjae Im
While Im doesn't have the same amateur credentials, he does have a bit more experience on the pro tour. He hasn't won a PGA event year, but at 21, his finishes continue to improve. He was also the web.com player of the year in 2018 which is a good indicator for an up and coming player. Could he win a major as his first professional event? It might seem unlikely, but he could be a good outside bet to improve even more in the next year or so.
Where's your money for the next few big golf tournament? Do you think one of these young pros could lift their first major next season? If you do, you could be onto a winner.
