Nowadays, promoters start kindling the audience interest long before the movie premiere. Sometimes companies keep their fans in suspense not deciding whether they are going to film a movie sequel, but more often the intrigue is twisted around actors casting. It especially applies to the main characters.
Recently, the Birds of Prey project got a new life. After more than a year of silence regarding the project, Warner Bros. confirms Christina Hodson will write the movie script. Everyone is waiting for its release, both viewers and gamers who will be able to play the new version of the game at Native Casino online casino. This is an absolutely independent and transparent website that is not sponsored by any casino. Consequently, you can find the portal that makes it possible for you to not only to have a good time playing quality games, but also earn a cherished jackpot.
Continuation of Harley Quinn Story
Christina Hodson, the screenwriter of the new Bumblebee blockbuster which has been recently released, will soon impress the audience with a movie based on Birds of Prey comics. Moreover, the long-awaited Batgirl project from Warner Bros. and DC is rumored to also be scripted by Hodson.
The movie fans are reminded about the Birds of Prey filming by telling the name of the actor who is going to play the main villain. The role of the Black Mask, the ultimate opponent of a superhero, will be played by the Scottish actor Ewan McGregor. Moreover, it’s already known Margot Robbie will play supervillain Harley Quinn, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play Huntress.
A Few Words About The Main Characters
Black Mask, the main antagonist of the comic-based DC film Birds of Prey can be gay. It’s reported by We Got It Covered website. It’s argued that his orientation will not be demonstrated openly, but the sexual tension between him and Viktor Zsasz will be tangible and leave no doubt that the villain is gay.
Black Mask will be played by Ewan McGregor, a popular Hollywood actor. According to DC mythology, the character came from a wealthy family that maintained close ties with the Wayne family. He was even a friend of Bruce Wayne for a while. Later, however, he became the criminal boss of Gotham making himself a mask from his father’s coffin fragments.
It’s also known that there will be a homosexual heroine presented in Birds of Prey for the first time on the big screen. This is going to be Renee Montoya, a detective of the Gotham police department whose path often intersects with both Batman and other popular universe characters.
Birds of Prey will become the cheapest movie in the expanded DC universe. Its budget is only 75 million dollars. For comparison, Wonder Woman movie cost 150 million dollars, Aquaman – 160 million dollars, Suicide Squad – 175 million dollars, Man of Steel – 225 million dollars, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 250 million dollars, and Justice League – more than 300 million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.