Playtime is Over: What the China Tariffs Could Mean for American Toys

Ever since the beginning of what CNN has called the ‘biggest trade war in history,’ vendors and consumers alike in both the US and China have been uncertain and fearful for their economic futures. The list of products currently includes a wide variety of categories such as industrial equipment, aerospace, auto parts and even seafood, with the number of affected items growing month by month.
In the shopping centers of the United States, it is approximated that over 80% of all products found in the toy aisle are imported from China, (this includes items like action figures, video and board games, etc.) and though there have yet to be increases on these items, vendors are preparing for the worst. Many companies have begun looking for manufacturers in different countries, while some have preemptively raised prices in anticipation.
There are a few important considerations to keep in mind in this conversation: the first is to remember that the wide-scale production of toys will likely never become an all-American industry ever again, thanks to the complicated nature of the assembly required. Automation isn’t practical and the production is incredibly labor-intensive, meaning American companies will probably never find much profit in the industry. In addition, an ever increasing amount of toys also have electronic components, adding to the complexity. All of these things more or less explain why China has a near-monopoly on the toy market, and how the trade war, should it continue to escalate, could spell out disaster for American companies in the toy and game industry.
Action figures, dolls, board games, figurines, card games and video game accessories (a 25 billion dollar industry in the US) are all included within China’s near monopoly, making them a prime target for increased tariffs. Should toys become a target of these tariffs, we can expect one of two things to happen: the first is reduced toy shipments, as they will become too expensive to import effectively, and the second is that prices will inflate, forcing the consumer to bear the brunt of the taxes in the form of higher retail prices.
This will ring true for most imported toys, though there are a few exceptions. For example, Lego (a Danish toy that has achieved incredible popularity with American consumers) will see rather marginal differences should the tariffs be extended onto toy imports in the US. Trade analyst Jake Bennet from TheGoodEstate says that “since Lego manufactures and exports their products from many different locations, the company will be minimally affected by the ongoing trade war, ensuring that Lego will always have its place in the American toybox.”
Of course, Lego isn’t the only example of an international company not being reliant on Chinese exports, though they are very notable since they make up about $5b of the $25b American toy industry. As the trade war continues, the future of American toys will lie in diversity, pointing more and more to companies like Lego.
