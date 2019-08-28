Slot machine Cleopatra

The creator of the Cleopatra slot machine is IGT (International Gaming Technology) – one of the largest gambling developers.
The creator of the Cleopatra slot machine is IGT (International Gaming Technology) – one of the largest gambling developers. This company creates only high-quality slot machines and online slots. Online cleopatra slots free became so popular that IGT even released its sequel.
About game
The game is based on the story of the beautiful Egyptian queen Cleopatra, and therefore there will be many references to Egyptian culture. It doesn't matter if you like the secrets of Ancient Egypt: you should definitely try the Cleopatra slot!
The game was awarded several times for graphics, animation and other advantages. The 5-drum, 25-linear game has a large number of symbols: The Eye of the Clock, Cleopatra herself, the Sphinx, the Golden Pendant, the Scarab Beetle and other ancient Egyptian pictograms. The Cleopatra symbol is a very big multiplier. Sphinx works like a scatter. You will be pleasantly surprised by the variety of game combinations and possible winnings.
Other game features
One of the most wonderful features in the game is that the player has four progressive jackpots available. Therefore, this slot machine is so popular among the experienced players.
The maximum amount that can be won is 10,000 credits. It is achieved by dropping 5 images of Cleopatra.
Add here beautiful graphics, excellent animation, a stylized sound line and the very same addictive atmosphere of participation in the ancient quest - and you will get an idea about this exciting game!
History of Queen Cleopatra
The beautiful queen Cleopatra ruled the throne of Ancient Egypt for 21 years. Her origin is from the royal Ptolemaic dynasty, which were descendants of the Greece king Alexander the Great.
Powerful emperors and commanders literally bowed before Cleopatra - not only because of beauty, but primarily due to her will, mind and charisma.
Cleopatra IGT is a great opportunity to relax, have fun and get big wins in one of the best online slots!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.