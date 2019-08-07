The world of online gambling is changing the way people view what was once a fun-filled trip to the casino. Casino games can be accessed basically anywhere, anytime with a few taps on a smartphone screen or a few clicks on a computer.
You can easily bet your money on a few reels of online slots, or hope you have the best hand at a game of online poker. Real money is at stake in these online games, keeping the thrill of risk alive that gamblers seek out in live casinos.
The online gambling market is currently estimated to be worth nearly $46 billion and is projected to reach $94 billion by 2024 according to OnlineCasinoGems.com. That means it will more than double in about five years, which is a huge increase. Online slots, bingo, poker, lotteries, and sports betting are all involved in this market value, along with other forms of online gambling.
It’s no wonder that the market is growing so rapidly based on the wide range of players these games attract. Young adults, older generations and adolescent-aged individuals alike all participate in this growing entertainment platform.
The legal gambling age can range from 18 to 21 years old, depending on the region. Regardless, underage teenagers are still finding ways to play online.
Most of the underage gamblers take part in sports pools or betting without even realizing it is illegal for them to do so. It is dangerous for such young people to start so early since it increases their chances of gambling problems or addiction later in life.
Though there are negative views that online gambling leads to addiction, it isn’t all that bad. Playing a few games in an online casino is a fun way to blow off a little steam after a long day of work. To make matters better, you don’t even have to leave the house!
Many people have shared their different perspectives on the existence of online gambling. Below are 25 popular quotes that express a variety of ideologies in relation to gambling.
“You don’t gamble to win. You gamble so you can gamble the next day.” - Bert Ambrose
“Gambling is the child of avarice, the brother of iniquity, and the father of mischief.” - George Washington
“There are many harsh lessons to be learned from the gambling experience, but the harshest one of all is the difference between having fun and being smart.” - Hunter S. Thompson
“I’ve learned the lesson that the worst thing that can happen to a gambler is to let his recent losses or wins knock him off keel emotionally.” - Andrew Beyer
“By gaming, we lose both our time and treasure – two things most precious to the life of man.” - Owen Feltham
“If there weren't luck involved, I would win every time.” - Phil Hellmuth
“Luck never gives; it only lends.” - Swedish Proverb
“A dollar won is twice as sweet as a dollar earned.” - Quote from the movie, “The Color of Money”, Paul Newman
“A gambler plays even when the odds are immutable and against him.” - Roger “Lou Krieger” Lubin
“The less you bet, the more you lose when you win.” - Bob Nastanovich
“Gambling is not a vice, it is an expression of our humanness. We gamble. Some do it at the gaming table, some do not. You play, you win, you play, you lose. You play.” - Jeanette Winterson
“Bad bets sometimes pay off.” - Marty Rubin
“Gambling is a principle inherent in human nature.” - Edmund Burke
“Quit while you’re ahead. All the best gamblers do.” - Baltasar Gracián y Morales.
“Eat your betting money but don’t bet your eating money.” - Chinese Proverb
“Gambling: The sure way of getting nothing from something.” - Wilson Mizner
“I want people to understand, gambling is not a bad thing if you do it within the framework of what it’s meant to be, which is fun and entertaining.” - Michael Jordan
“Gambling promises the poor what property performs for the rich, something for nothing.” - George Bernard Shaw
“The only sure thing about luck is that it will change.” - Bret Harte
“A gambler never makes the same mistake twice. It’s usually three or more times.” - Terrence “VP Pappy” Murphy
“Gambling has held human beings in thrall for millennia. It has been engaged in everywhere, from the dregs of society to the most respectable circles.” - Peter L Bernstein
“You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.” - Cormac McCarthy
“Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” - Seneca
“If you must play, decide on three things at the start: the rules of the game, the stakes, and the quitting time.” - Chinese Proverb
“While gambling, the deadly sin is to mistake bad play for bad luck.” - Quote from the book Casino Royale, by Ian Fleming
While everyone is able to express their differing views and opinions, the government is the only power strong enough to control our ability to gamble online.
The U.S. Department of Justice is relooking at the Wire Act of 1961 to see if it should apply to all interstate gambling or just sports betting. This could seriously impact online casinos. If people cannot gamble between states, they cannot play in online casinos that are not based in their home state without risking serious consequences.
The existence of online gambling has helped improve the livelihood of multiple live casinos that were otherwise failing. Their online versions are keeping them afloat. If they lost players because of a change in law, their future doesn’t look promising.
The government’s views aside, online gambling is so convenient for the masses. It is also easy to learn and access, and you can quickly rack up free bonuses and rewards.
Many people prefer being in the comfort of their own homes and winning money than sitting in crowded casinos. Nothing beats staying in your pajamas all day, sitting on a conference call, and gambling at the same time from your sofa!
At the end of the day, it is up to each individual to decide how they feel about online gambling. It can be entertaining, it can result in loss, it can make you mad, but it is truly what you make of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.