Barbara J. Shiarappa PhD '87 Temple University
Barbara J. Shiarappa, PhD, 84, of Hopewell, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at home. 
 
Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Helen Janus, of Passaic, and her husband, Arthur, she is survived by her four children and their partners: Lorraine Shiarappa and James McDonough, Matthew and Kathleen Shiarappa, Lisa Trosko and Roy Matteucci, and Chris Shiarappa and Lisa Brodman; seven grandchildren, Emily and Colin McDonough, Nicholas Shiarappa, Amanda McPherson and her husband, Ben, Adam Trosko, Cheyenne Shiarappa, and Griffin Brodman.
 
 She received her bachelor's degree from Trenton State College and was awarded a PhD in accounting and finance from Temple University. She served for many years as professor and chair of the accounting department at Trenton State College, now The College of New Jersey. Her research and service focused on the not-for-profit and healthcare sectors. She was a member of or a resource for the NJ State Council of Arts, Mental Health Association of NJ, and Home Health Assemblies of NJ and Massachusetts.
 
Family and friends may share in a celebration of life at the family's home on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. Those wishing to attend, please R.S.V.P. websote at blackwellmh.com.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stony Brook Millstone Watershed Association, 31 Titus Mill Rd., Pennington, NJ 08534 or Planned Parenthood. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackwell Memorial Home, 21 N. Main St., Pennington, NJ 08534, Phone (609) 737-2900.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.