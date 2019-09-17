With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Nancy Ogles Johnson on September 15, 2019 in Princeton, NJ with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Russell, her daughter, Kyle and Carl Wille, and son, Keith Johnson and Julie Poling. Nancy adored and loved her 7 wonderful grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Peyton, Hannah, Claire, Adam, and Garrett.
Nancy was born in McMinnville, TN on May 1, 1945 to Paul and Martha Ogles along with her (surviving) brother Paul, sister in law Aurelia and Sister, Rebecca and brother in law Wayne.
Nancy is perhaps best known for her contribution and passion as a teacher and constant learner in the West Windsor and Princeton Regional School Districts, inspiring 25 years of students and earning her PhD from Rutgers University while teaching full time. She was always positive and hard working and was recognized for her innovative excellence in the classroom by being featured in Parade Magazine, National Public Radio and awarded numerous teaching grants during her teaching career through the state of NJ. She also taught evening courses at Rider University. Her retirement years were spent living in Vero Beach, FL among a wonderful community of friends and her summers in Southampton, NY, where she cherished days on Little Peconic Bay with her family and good friends who shared a love for this special place with her.
Most importantly, everyone who knew Nancy will remember her as a selfless, kind, and compassionate woman. She was joyful and always positive. She cared deeply for her students and stayed in touch with many of them throughout the years. She loved reading, book clubs, writing journals for her grandchildren; always engaged in stimulating conversation and enthralled with world travel opportunities. She also loved music and could play guitar at any moment. She was a hard act to follow.
Look up to the sky and remember how small we are and that the greatest gift we can give is to love, as she did. Nancy has left us, but she resides in our hearts.88888888 In lieu of flowers, we respectfully ask that you consider donating to thebookfoundation.org to honor Nancy’s love of reading or to ovariancancer.org
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the exceptional compassionate care provided by Dr. Robert Holloway of Orlando FL and Dr. Noor Merchant and Davita Dialysis Center of Vero Beach, FL, Dr. Robert E. Marx of U of Miami, Dr. Louis Avvento and the Davita Dialysis staff, in Southampton, NY, as well as the Princeton Medical Center and their respective staff members. Dr. Nancy Ogles Johnson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.