Leslie Vought Kuenne, 58, of Princeton, NJ, and Shelburne, VT, died at home surrounded by her loving family on August 12 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Leslie was the loving wife of Christopher B. Kuenne, founder of Rosetta and Rosemark Capital, author, and Princeton University lecturer in entrepreneurship. She was a devoted mother to Peter, William and Matthew, and the late Olivia Michelle Kuenne, who died in 1997.
Leslie was born in Aspen, CO, on December 29, 1960, daughter of Barbara Vought Harbach and Peter Vought, noted artist and son of aviation pioneer Chance Vought. Leslie grew up in Aspen and Santa Barbara and received her B.A. in Biology from the University of California San Diego and M.S. in Human Genetics from Sarah Lawrence College. Leslie was a genetic counselor at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital, and Abington Hospital.
Leslie imbued her life with love, compassion, and impact. A champion of the arts, Leslie recently served as president of McCarter Theatre Center’s Board of Trustees. She also served on the boards of the Arts Council of Princeton, the Vestry of Trinity Church and as an officer of the Stony Brook Garden Club. An active volunteer in her community, she was a gifted painter, sketch artist, and chef, and an award-winning gardener and nature photographer. Her favorite place to spend family time was Shelburne, VT, where she and her family summered.
In addition to her immediate family, Leslie is survived by her sisters Victoria Vought of Southport, CT; Annie Vought of Oakland, CA; Pam Harley of Rochester, N.H.; and Lisa Setos of Los Angeles, CA; mother-in-law Janet Kuenne of Princeton; and sister-in-law Carolyn Kuenne Jeppsen and husband David and daughters, Charlotte, Isabelle and Mia of Washington, DC.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 4 pm at Trinity Church, Princeton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Olivia and Leslie Rainbow Foundation, which provides young children with instruction and access to the arts. Please direct your gift to the foundation c/o Brown Brothers Harriman, PWM-5th Floor, 140 Broadway, NY, NY, 10005.
