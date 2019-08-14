Thomas J. Moran, 73

On Thursday, August 8th, 2019, Thomas J. Moran, passed away at the age of 73.
Tom was born on September 20, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Tom and Dorothy (Weis) Moran. He received his engineering degree from Manhattan College in Bronx, NY in 1967, after attending Regis H.S. in New York, NY, and he worked as a civil engineer for the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C. for 33 years.
Tom was dedicated to serving his country and helping people. He served in the U.S. Navy for many years, in addition to his work with the EPA. After his retirement in 2010, Tom received an MBA from George Washington University, and then put his time and energy towards helping foreign national college students make their way in the U.S., both during and after their graduation, including helping them find employment. In this way, he helped hundreds get acclimated to their new environs, and gave specialized help to a lucky few – all on a volunteer basis. Tom was a kind, gentle and brilliant man.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, his mother, Dorothy, and his brothers Bob and Bill. He is survived by his brother Tim, his sisters-in-law Leslie, Johan and Lynda, his nephews Brian and Michael, and his nieces Casey, Leah, Shannon and Megan.
A memorial for Tom will be held at a later date.
