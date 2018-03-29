Where are we, where do we want to go, and how soon? Sustainable Princeton is posing these questions in relation to the town’s carbon footprint. But why is this important?
Science has determined, from ice core samples, that the Earth’s CO2 levels had never risen above the 300 Part-Per-Million in our atmosphere, until recently. Now we are at 405 and climbing, possibly to 600 PPM. And the resulting changes around the world already have been widely reported.
In its ongoing efforts to produce a town climate-action plan, Sustainable Princeton has reached out to scientists and climate specialists, first to determine where we are environmentally, and second, to plan where the town needs to go.
Speaking at the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment, which the university kindly offered when this talk at the Princeton Public Library was snowed out, Program Director Christine Symington and Executive Director Molly Jones framed the evening’s subject and introduced the two guest speakers.
First up was Princeton Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Mark Zondlo, who, referring to a number of projected charts, showed the audience where, regionally and locally, our CO2 and other emissions, are coming from.
The primary sources were: electric power generation (this though NJ has four nuclear power plants,) transportation, industry, buildings’ heating and cooling needs, agriculture, residential power needs, and government power needs. He noted that because of NJ’s relatively clean power sources, it is vehicle emissions that are the dominant ones here. He also noted that governmental boundaries provide only rough estimates, as we receive the wind-blown emissions from Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, and pass on ours to New York.
Still it is important for Princeton to calculate estimates of local baseline emissions in order to gauge progress, or increases. Likewise it is important for Sustainable Princeton, and Princeton residents, to understand where emissions come from so that reductions may be adopted. While most local residents are aware of strategies and technologies to reduce power usage, Zondlo repeated that possibly the most effective emissions-reducing step people can take is to turn to electric cars.
The second speaker was Zenon Tech-Czarny, affiliated with Rutgers University and a number of consulting companies such as Greener By Design, which explores cleaner designs and power systems.
Interestingly, he noted that emissions data comes from the EPA, local governments, private sources, and our power company, PSE&G. He also explained that one way to estimate emissions is to establish boundaries, or “Scopes.” A second way, or Scope, is simply to calculate energy purchases, and a third Scope is to account for all other activity.
Within the first Scope, researchers look at “built inventories,” transportation, and solid waste volumes. In order to calculate current and future emissions volumes, researchers have agreed to use the year 2010 as the baseline, or starting point.
Zenon observed that Princeton, with a population of 31,692, including 8,000-plus plus university students living in 10,049 households, has seen its emissions fluctuate (a 2017 baseline level was calculated at 393,870 tons of CO2,) dropping as the hospital moved across Route 1, as more households use natural gas and solar, and as more drivers use electric or hybrid cars.
Other interesting figures included: the 268 individuals employed by the town of Princeton yearly produce 3043 tons of CO2. On top of that total, the activities he listed as contributing to emissions are: travel, food, goods, housing, health care (equipment) and services. That is, most activities we engage in produce some emissions. The goal is to figure out how to reduce the emissions in each category.
Zenon also informed the audience that one tree sequesters 50 lbs. of CO2 per year. So that while the town supports a high number of trees, their numbers do not begin to sequester or balance out our emissions.
With information from a number of sources, as well as this evening’s speakers, it is encouraging to see that Sustainable Princeton is carefully exploring the levels and sources of emissions, before planning, again with careful consultation, a variety of ways to reduce them.
But so far, the number of towns in the state and the country taking these measures is relatively few. On the other hand, the good news is that most residents can take meaningful steps to reduce their carbon footprints. The uncertainty that remains is: will enough citizens, cities, and states join in, following Sustainable Princeton’s, and other cities’ careful, detailed efforts … and do so soon enough?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.