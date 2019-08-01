When you are selling your property, you want everyone to know it. You absolutely want a sign on the property. Make sure the placement of it on the lot is ideal. Install a painted stake, so the realtor knows where to put the sign. (Plus, they won’t nick your sprinkler system!) Have your agent attach their name rider to sign so people can call them directly & get fast, accurate answers. Talk to your neighbors; their niece might have always wanted to live in your neighborhood. If you have a company bulletin board & it is allowed, put up a color flyer with pictures & agent contact information. Be proactive. You never know where a buyer will come from.
By choosing me as your real estate agent, you are making the most of your options. I have the knowledge & experience to market your property with the maximum exposure. Take the worry out of buying or selling real estate & call 732-297-1100 ext. 114, for a consultation. It’s the smart move! I am located at 3430 Route 27 in Kendall Park. As a RE/MAX Diamond, REALTORS (r) Sales Associate, my finely tuned marketing program will ensure your home gets the best possible representation.
PS: Maintain your sign. The posts tend to lean, so straighten them. The riders can come off in a high wind, so you’ll want to reattach them & weeds like to cluster at the base so trim them.
