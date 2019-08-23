You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Richard Talks Real Estate: KEEPING IT IN YOUR POCKET

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Richard A. Keri

Many buyers are stretching their money & will need to watch their expenses for a while. That is why, as a buyer or seller, you should be paying attention to energy efficient features. Buyers need to carefully read the listings & see what each property offers in this area. Sometimes, what seems to be a comparable property can differ more than you think when you take the time to dig down & see what money-saving features each home has. Are all or some of the appliances energy efficient? How much insulation does the home have? How old are the windows & doors and are they double-paned? Your utility bill will reflect this due diligence in the future.

In today’s busy world, the importance of efficiency makes itself known in many aspects of our lives. When the need for an efficient real estate transaction is in your future, I hope you’ll think of me. I’ve been helping buyers & sellers alike make their way through the maze of details that can complicate the situation. Call 732-297- 1100, ext 114 for an appointment at 3430 Route 27 in Kendall Park.

As a RE/MAX Diamond REALTORS® Sales Associate, my finely tuned marketing program will ensure your home gets the best possible representation.

HINT: As a seller, be aware that energy efficiency & consumption are real concern's of today's buyers. Putting your best foot forward in this area can add to the value of your home.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

OUR EVENTS

desad

Chocolate, Wine, and More Expo

Join CentralJersey.com at iPlay America and enjoy the sweeter side of life at Chocolate, Wine, and More. A perfect time to indulge in chocolate and enchant your palate with wine and chocolates, this event is open to anyone who is looking to make their Sunday a little sweeter!Chocolate and Wi…

edw

Central Jersey Kids Expo

Join CentralJersey.com and MarketFair Mall for our Kids Expo on Sunday, September 29. Expect fun, games, and more from exciting vendors for kids and parents.

View all our magazines and special sections:
issuu.com/packetmagazine

Featured Events

Submit An Event

If you have an event you'd like to list here, submit it now!