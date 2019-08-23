Richard Talks Real Estate: KEEPING IT IN YOUR POCKET

Many buyers are stretching their money & will need to watch their expenses for a while. That is why, as a buyer or seller, you should be paying attention to energy efficient features. Buyers need to carefully read the listings & see what each property offers in this area. Sometimes, what seems to be a comparable property can differ more than you think when you take the time to dig down & see what money-saving features each home has. Are all or some of the appliances energy efficient? How much insulation does the home have? How old are the windows & doors and are they double-paned? Your utility bill will reflect this due diligence in the future.
In today’s busy world, the importance of efficiency makes itself known in many aspects of our lives. When the need for an efficient real estate transaction is in your future, I hope you’ll think of me. I’ve been helping buyers & sellers alike make their way through the maze of details that can complicate the situation. Call 732-297- 1100, ext 114 for an appointment at 3430 Route 27 in Kendall Park.
As a RE/MAX Diamond REALTORS® Sales Associate, my finely tuned marketing program will ensure your home gets the best possible representation.
HINT: As a seller, be aware that energy efficiency & consumption are real concern's of today's buyers. Putting your best foot forward in this area can add to the value of your home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.