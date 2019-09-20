Richard Talks Real Estate: WHAT HAPPENED??

There are many reasons why homes come back on the market. In some cases, the buyer and seller are unable to reach an agreement, whether it is because the home inspection uncovered an unexpected issue, or the house did not appraise for the amount anticipated. Often, the buyer’s financing falls through, sometimes due to a job loss or the lending institution not having done a great job of vetting them. Title issues may be discovered, such as unknown deeds, liens, forgeries or forgotten easements. The buyer could get cold feet, which especially happens in a hot market when buyers are afraid the house is going to sell and they need to act fast.
Sometimes, despite our best efforts, circumstances occur that change everything. Don’t despair if your home goes back on the market after all your hard work and getting your hopes up. It simply means the right buyer just hasn’t appeared. I’ll help make that happen for you. To set up an appointment to discuss your real estate situation, call me at 732-297- 1100 ext: 114, for a consultation. I am located at 3430 Route 27 in Kendall Park. As a RE/MAX Diamond REALTOR® Sales Associate, my finely tuned marketing program will ensure your home gets the best possible representation.
HINT: One reason a property may come back on the market is that the buyer has made offers on multiple homes and had them all accepted.
