The magical post-season run of the Princeton University men’s ice hockey team finally came to an end last Saturday.
The Tigers lost their opening game of the NCAA tournament, 4-2, to Ohio State in a game played in Allentown, Pa.
But the loss could not diminish from a season that saw the Tigers win their first Eastern College Athletic Conference title since 2008 and establish that the rebuilding process under fourth-year head coach Ron Fogarty has come a long way.
“Great pride,” Fogarty said when asked about the turnaround of a program that won just four games in his first season. “It’s so tough to win a trophy or a tournament. You get to the last 16 teams and you definitely have to earn your way, either through the body of work over the course of the season, or winning a championship.
“Moving forward, the seniors have had a lot of reference points in the program around both positively and negatively, but the majority positively. A lot of those first- and second-year losses were by one goal, and we started to learn to play the way of where we believe to get to this point. Experience is great, Ohio State lost last year in the tournament in overtime, and they took that experience to move forward with it. Where we’re at right now is a new starting point, I’m sure this isn’t a finishing point for us, or waiting for another two, three, or 10 years to get back."
Princeton fell behind to Ohio State, 4-0, before scoring late goals by Matt Nelson and David Hallisey to get to within 4-2.
The loss snapped a six-game post-season winning streak as the Tigers finished the season with a record of 19-13-4.
It was a memorable run for Princeton, which finished seventh in the ECAC regular season and eliminated each of the league’s top three seeds on the way to capturing the tournament title. Princeton defeated Clarkson, 2-1, in the tournament final on March 17 in Lake Placid, N.Y.
“You spend so much time finishing a game and preparing for the next game as a staff, so you don’t have the time to reflect on it,” Fogarty said after the loss to the Buckeyes. “It’s preparing, letting the guys enjoy it, and making sure they’re ready to go for Monday, practice, and ready to jump on the ice Friday or Saturday. It’ll take a couple of days to soak in. We’ll meet with the staff here next week and enjoy a bit of time off. It’s great to play at this time of the season, but just to see the smile on their faces coming to the rink every day and enjoying practice is very satisfying as a coach.
“They still enjoyed the past four years, but there's a little more “oomph” in the step when they’re winning. Now, the program knows how to win. We have to make sure moving forward that we remain sharp and have the focus in hand of hey, sometimes you don’t win a conference tournament, so let’s make sure our body of work through 29 games helps us in case any mishaps occur in the ECAC tournament.”
The loss brought to a close the careers of a senior class that bought into the rebuilding effort under Fogarty. Many were recruited by the former coaching staff and came into a situation with a new head coach and went just 4-23-3 as freshmen.
The senior group of Nelson, Max Becker, Ryan Berlin, Hallisey, Eric Robinson, Stuart Pomeroy, Joe Grabowski and Ben Halford have laid a great foundation for the future of the Princeton program.
“The whole college experience over four years is a learning experience and you kind of go through ups and downs,” Hallisey said. “It’s not like a single moment where everything figures itself out. It’s a learning process. In terms of coming together as a team and forming a win, it happens both on and off the ice. That definitely happens at Princeton. How hard we work both on and off the ice definitely plays a role in our success this year.”
Nelson added: “When we came in the culture of the team was a losing culture. Guys expected to lose every night. I think over the past four years it’s kind of changed. Things started to click last year. You can kind of see it all come together this year, at the end of the year, our playoff run. I think we can stay with and beat any team in the country now, and that’s going to be the standard.”
And it all led to a memorable post-season run that finally came to an end last Saturday.
“For me, coming together as a team,” Nelson said of how he’ll remember the post-season run. “It’s something Princeton hasn’t been a part of since ’09 (when they last made the NCAA tournament). Just being able to be a part of the experience. Being able to lift a trophy, Princeton hasn’t done that for 10 years. It’s something special.
“The whole school rallied behind us. We have great friends back on campus, great family and friends who traveled out here. I think it was something special for the entire community. To be able to put Princeton back on the map is something incredible and I’m happy to be a part of it.”
