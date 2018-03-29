The Montgomery High School softball team had the kind of season a year ago that teams dream about.
This year the Cougars are hoping to do even better.
Montgomery went 24-3 in 2017 and won the Central Jersey, Group IV state sectional tournament title in the process under first-year head coach Bryan Upshaw.
With an experienced group back this year, the Cougars are hoping for even bigger things.
“We just need to keep the momentum going and pick up where we left off last year,” said Upshaw, whose team will open the season on Monday against Delaware Valley. “We lost to Egg Harbor Township (2-0) in the Group 4 semis and we have a sour taste from that. Last year the kids gained a lot of confidence and just kept riding that the whole season.
“The girls really want the trifecta of county, conference and states this year. I tell them not to look too far ahead. Last year no one really knew about Montgomery High School. We were under the radar. They didn’t expect us to be good. Now after the success we had we a have a target on our back and a lot of teams are going to go for that target on our back.”
The Cougars lost two starters to graduation but return a bulk of the lineup from last year, including both pitchers in standouts Peyton Schnackenberg and Abby O’Connor. Among the position players, Kylie Karsay is making the big move from left field to shortstop.
“The pitchers definitely carry our team,” Upshaw said. “With our hitting, we need to do the little things and string hits together. We have an experienced defense. One of my seniors, Kylie Karsay, is taking that shortstop role and she is excited to do that.
As they did a year ago, the Cougars will face one of the state’s toughest schedules. In addition to their games in the highly competitive Skyland Conference, they’ll also face the likes of Immaculate Heart, Mount Olive, West Essex and will play in the Mount St. Dominic Invitational in Caldwell.
“We are playing an even more competitive schedule this year than last,” Upshaw said. “It prepares us for the county tournament and states. They want to win the county and states. We lost in the Somerset County final to Bridgewater, 1-0, last year. We lost to Egg Harbor in the states. Our only other loss was to North Hunterdon. We always battle it out with them for the conference and they have another strong team this year.”
North Hunterdon won the North Jersey, Section II, Group IV title and then fell to Egg Harbor, 2-1, in the Group IV state final last spring.
While Montgomery has a large group of returning starters, Princeton comes into the season with very little returning varsity experience.
“Bianca Guidi is the only player that has been there four years,” Princeton coach Marissa Soprano said. “She is strong in the field and at the plate. She’ll play shortstop for us which is helpful for leadership. I have a big senior class, but last season we also had a big senior class. So most of the starters graduated. The seniors have been on varsity but this is a new experience starting. We just have to work out the kinks.”
The Little Tigers have two other players who saw varsity time last year in Sophie Mann-Shafir and Katie Wright, who will move from centerfield to catcher this season. The pitching will be handled by sophomore Jordan Guidi and freshman Kylee Tucholski.
“I am hopeful in terms of growth for a lot of in the infield players. We lost our pitcher and we have a freshman and a sophomore who will pitch. It will take some time for them to get used to this level.
“We have a good group of girls that are willing to learn and looking forward to the season. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and we’ll be able to get out on the field and see what we can do.”
