The boys' lacrosse programs at Montgomery High, Princeton High, Princeton Day School and the Hun School are no strangers to success.
Montgomery has won the last two South Jersey, Group IV state sectional tournament championships, and last year, it captured the state Group IV title.
Princeton, which is a perennial contender for the Mercer County Tournament championship, last spring reached the semifinals of the North Jersey, Group III tournament.
Princeton Day comes off back-to-back seasons in which it won the Mercer County Tournament and the state Prep B tournament.
Hun has established itself as a quality team in the state, and two years ago, it played for the Inter-Ac title.
This year all four programs once again head into the season with high expectations and hopes of competing for championships.
Montgomery, which finished 17-6 last year and defeated Ridgewood in the Group IV state championship game, returns just three starters from last year’s senior-laden team. But the Cougars still have plenty of returning talent at their disposal.
“We graduated our four dominant defensemen, including 2017 (state Player of the Year) Jared Reinson and three dominant attackmen who had 192 goals and 290 points together), including All-State player Dan Engels,” said Montgomery coach Jon England, whose team opened the season with a 9-8 victory over North Hunterdon on Wednesday.
The Cougars do return sophomore goalkeeper Noah Lin to lead the defense. The midfield returns senior Christian Boyle, and juniors Kyle Howard and Shane Freda. Junior defensive midfielder Andrew D'Avino is also back.
“Noah is playing like an all-conference and all-area goalie in his second year at Montgomery,” England said. “Kyle and Shane look to pick up some of the burden of having lost 290 points to graduation. These were all role players last season, but this year are ready to step up as major contributors and leaders. “
Newcomers this season include junior attackman Will Marrapodi, as well as sophomore attackman Max Drift. Newcomers on defense include Jack Schweiger and Harrison Imran.
“We expect to have some growing pains as we learn to build some synergy and buy into the system as a varsity team which is young and inexperienced,” England said. “We expect to be solid defensively and get better every day offensively. We expect to compete for a Skylands-Raritan Division title and Group IV South title.”
Howard scored three goals, while Freda and Will Greisinger each fired in two goals in the victory over North Hunterdon on Wednesday.
Princeton also suffered heavy graduation losses as the Little Tigers saw 14 players graduate from last year’s team that finished 10-9 and reached the MCT final.
Junior Alex Park will lead an attack, which also includes juniors Ben Drezner and Aiden Vaughey.
“Alex will run the offense,” said Princeton coach Chip Casto, whose team opened the season with a 7-6 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday. “He has spent time in the weight room and playing club more than anyone else on our team. We have seen tremendous improvement from last year to this spring.”
The starters in the midfield are juniors Dylan Westerman, Evan Filion and Emmanuel Jackson, as well as senior long-stick middie Ryan Farrell. The defense is led by seniors Ian Jacobsm Pat Jacobs and Max Garlock. Soophomore Sam Brandt and junior Joe O’Donnell will split time in goal.
“Dylan was a solid contributor last year as a sophomore on a senior-dominant team,” Casto said. “He scored winning goals and man-up goals. We will rely on him heavily this spring. Ian and Pat Jacobs are both going to Cornell. They will be asked to stop the top offensive players and carry the ball down and create offense.”
PDS has enjoyed incredible success the last two years and will rely on a younger group of player this year as it looks to continue that success.
“Our players have a good sense of our strengths and weaknesses,” said PDS coach Rich D’Andrea, whose team was 14-2 last year. “ Above all, our success this season depends on our ability to be disciplined and execute. Knowing the collective game plan, making in-game adjustments, and executing on an individual level will be critical to our success.”
Junior Elon Tuckman and sophomore Jake Bennett will lead the attack. Tuckman scored 46 goals and added 40 assists a year ago, while Bennett scored 17 goals and added 21 assists as a freshman. Junior Coby Auslander (23 goals, 16 assists last year) is the top offensive midfielder, while senior Brooks Johnson is the top long-stick defensive midfielder. Junior Sam Bernardi will lead the defense in front of junior goalie Connor Green, who saved 74 percent of the shots he faced a year ago.
“This year’s schedule is one of the toughest in the state,” said D’Andrea, whose team dropped a 10-8 decision to Hun on Wednesday. “In fact, we play Seton Hall, Pingry, Hun, Lawrenceville, Hill, Springside-Chestnut Hill and ANC (Academy of New Church) among other teams. We’ve never played a concentrate of games at this caliber and will undoubtedly be tested in our discipline.
“As depth is a challenge, I’d imagine teams will play an up-tempo, transition-focused game against us. We know this and need to game-plan accordingly.”
Hun got off to a 1-0 start thanks to its 10-8 victory over PDS on Wednesday. Devon Cowen scored three goals to spark Hun's triumph.
