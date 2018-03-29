After successful seasons a year ago, the area girls' lacrosse teams come into this spring looking like they are more experienced and ready to build on the achievements of a year ago.
The Hun School finished 12-4 last year and returns a solid core group of veteran players this season.
Senior tri-captains Hannah Bunce (midfield), Josie Cook (defense) and Lauren Cuniff (goalkeeper) are all back, as is senior attack Piper Schinsky. All four players will play at the collegiate level next year and will provide the Raiders will strong leadership.
Also returning from a year ago are junior midfielder Zoe Cook and junior defender Kendall Nehlig. The top newcomers to the Hun roster are junior midfielder Lauren Johns and junior attack Rose Denommee.
“We have a big early schedule and can’t wait to start playing,” said Hun coach Liz Cook, whose team was scheduled to face Monroe on Thursday and will play at Lawrenceville on April 4. “The spring looks bright for Hun girls' lacrosse with great senior leadership and a positive culture driving the team.”
Princeton posted a 14-8 record in 2017 and second-year head coach Sara Doran has a solid group of returning players.
Junior Mariana Lopez-Ona and sophomore Shaylah Marciano lead an offense that should be quite productive.
“(Lopez-Ona) led the team in goals last year,” Doran said. “She will be a threat on both ends of the field this year. Shaylah Marciano led the team in assists last year. She is a solid, consistent player on the field. She is a selfless player who knows when to pass the ball and when to go to goal.”
The attack and midfield should also get a boost from the presence of solid players such as seniors Margaret Jacobs and Abaigeal Ryan, juniors Kathryn DeMilt and Serena Bolitho, sophomores Morgan Beamer and Eva Petrone, and freshman Maddie Samanan.
The Princeton defense will also be strong with the return of senior Sophia Navarrete and sophomore Lila Doran.
“(Navarrete) is senior who will be leading our defensive unit this year,” Doran said. “She's got many years of experience on the field and is a great communicator on the defensive end. She knows the game well and we will benefit from her experience this year. (Lila Doran) is a sophomore with many years of playing experience. She will work closely with Sophia Navarette and the rest of the defensive unit to help protect our goalie.”
The goalie is Grace Reardon, a junior who is new to the Princeton varsity this year.
“We are looking forward to a great season,” said Doran, whose team was scheduled to open the season at Robbinsville on Thursday and will face Hunterdon Central on April 4. “We didn't lose a lot of players last year so we are looking to build on what we worked on together as a group last year. We have great strength and depth which will be an asset. Our focus is ‘team’ this year. Building the team culture both on and off the field.”
Princeton Day School had a successful spring break trip to Florida to prepare for the season.
In 2017, PDS claimed the state Prep B championship to finish the season with a 10-4 record.
“The girls learned a lot in Florida,” said head coach Jill Thomas, whose PDS team dropped a 17-7 decision to the Hill School in its opener on Wednesday. “They have worked hard, bonded as a team and played some great competition. The team is a wonderful blend of experienced players and newcomers.”
“Our nine seniors are the real key to the success of this team. They are terrific leaders and really ready to go.”
The nine seniors are Kate Bennett, Kayla Bland, Elizabeth Brennan, Emma Dries, Kyra Hall, Bridget Kane, Madison Mundenar, Summer Patterson and Elena Schomberg.
Other key returning players include juniors Gwen Allen, Maddy Birch and Val Radvany, and sophomores Ellie Shofield, Julia Lach and Maggie Madani.
Stuart Country Day also took a spring trip to Florida and will return in time to open its season on April 4 against Nottingham.
“We have two seniors who will be our leaders,” Stuart coach Missy Bruvik said. “Ali Hannah scored 80 goals on attack last year and Gin Gin Plehn is a versatile offensive defender and we can rely on her for leadership and versatility.”
The Tartans have several juniors with experience who should also aid the cause this year. Among them are Bey-Shana Clark, Bre Williams, Lauren Magnani, Grace Sheppard, Maria McBride, Megan Leibowitz and Emma Shaw.
A pair of newcomers to school that should help as senior Miranda Maley on attack and sophomore Caroline Mullen, who will play attack and midfield.
“We have 12 freshmen out, which is great because last year didn’t have any freshmen out,” Bruvik said. “We’re thrilled to have our numbers up. We’re really excited. Catherine Martin is one of the top freshmen. She also played field hockey also basketball.
“We do have some depth this year. The kids have bought in and it is about the chemistry. Having these down in Florida getting multiple practices a day has helped. And we’ve seen some really good teams.”
Montgomery opened the season on Wednesday with an 11-10 loss to North Hunterdon. Kate Heidt and Angela Masessa each scored four goals in the loss for the Cougars.
