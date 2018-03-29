In the 19th century, the garden said a lot about the man.
Gardens were a sign of a stature, and Commodore Robert F. Stockton had a garden and greenhouse to be proud of at his Princeton home, Morven. Little was known about the garden for years. A bird’s eye view of Princeton painted by H.H. Bailey in 1874 included the greenhouse. In the 2000s, research unveiled Stockton had the greenhouse built some time around 1852 to 1854. An inventory was conducted after Stockton died and reported the greenhouse was home to 15 lemon trees, 100 Japonicas, 10 cacti, 4 azaleas, 3 Daphnes and miscellaneous plants.
An archaeological dig by Hunter Research, Inc. in Trenton revealed more about the greenhouse. The excavation uncovered the greenhouse’s foundation, which was located exactly where Bailey placed it in his rendering. Archaeologists discovered remains of a furnace, glass from window panes and other artifacts during digs that took place over the course of two summers.
Morven Museum & Garden is now hosting “A Gentleman’s Pursuit: The Commodore’s Greenhouse," an exhibit on view through June 3. It includes displays and artifacts that shed light not only on the greenhouse, but on the digs that led to its uncovering. According to Elizabeth Allan, Morven’s curator, the museum and archaeologists with Hunter teamed up to co-curate the show.
“Sometimes it’s hard to really ascertain what the heck people are talking about when they’re digging up little tiny pieces of whatever, and it just looks like a hole in the ground," Allan says. "So we approached the archeologists at Hunter Research Inc. and asked them, ‘Would you want to do this with us — help bring to life all the work that you guys have been doing and kind of put it into context for our visitors?'"
What they came up with is an exhibit that takes visitors through the archeological process.
“They said, 'Let’s approach this exactly as the garden unfolds and put it together for people,'" Allan says. "So first you do the dig, first you see what you can find on the sight. Then you do your research . . . then there’s Morven’s piece, we know the history of the house and the Commodore himself. We knew there was an inventory done upon his death and that inventory listed all the plants that were in the greenhouse at that exact moment.”
The exhibit opens with a section about the process of archeological digs at estates like Morven. Archeological investigations have been taking place at the property since 1987, when archeologists from the New Jersey State Museum and Historic Annapolis explored the grounds. Teams from Hunter ran excavations from 1998 to 2005, when the Morven house went under renovations. Hunter has continued work through the design of the Stockton Education Center, which is scheduled to open in May.
The first gallery of the exhibit features a display case of items commonly found at excavations in the mid-Atlantic, including a dinner plate from the 1840s; an early 20th century bowl made in Trenton; and a 19th-century beer/stout bottle. Another display contains Native American artifacts that were found at Morven during digs. Displays of tools used for digs and a recreation of a site scene also are featured.
Another gallery includes information about how gardens in the mid-Atlantic were signs of prestige. This gallery also showcases manuals and catalogs that were used during Stockton’s day.
Visitors learn about various digs that have taken place at Morven, often coinciding with restoration projects, such as the building of an education center that is scheduled to open at Morven this month. One gallery is devoted to the types of plants grown at Morven, and there’s also information about Princeton’s mid-19th century gardens.
Among the artifacts on view that were discovered near the greenhouse are refined ceramics. According to text accompanying these, little of this pottery was used in the greenhouse and likely ended up there during a demolition in the 19th century. Pot and pan fragments are on view, as are animal bones and shell, which is most likely food waste.
The exhibit ends with a re-creation of the greenhouse itself, with plants, lemon trees, benches for plants to rest on and water cans. It represents as accurate a re-creation of Stockton’s very greenhouse as possible, according to Allan.
“That's our best guess of what his greenhouse looked like," Allan says. "It’s pretty accurate. It’s about a third of the length, so it was 50 feet long, which we obviously couldn't fit. But the height is about 14 feet.“
Morven is hosting several events tied to the exhibit. A family day about the creation of the exhibit with representatives from Hunter Research will be held April 8, 1 p.m. A two-day workshop and evening lecture about botanical illustration will be held April 19-20. The program will be led by Wendy Hollender, author, illustrator, teacher and coordinator of botanical art and illustration at the New York Botanical Gardens.
On May 12, Morven will host a symposium on the American greenhouse. This will be the inaugural event of Morven’s Stockton Education Center.
“A Gentleman’s Pursuit: The Commodore’s Greenhouse" is on view at Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, through June 3. Hours: Wed.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs $10; $8 seniors, children; www.morven.org; 609-924-8144.
