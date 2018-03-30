People who love movies and are looking for something beyond what's offered at the typical multiplex are in for a treat as some interesting film programming is coming to Princeton.
The Animation Show of Shows will be shown at the Princeton Garden Theatre, April 4, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Part of the theater's Prof Picks series in which professors select and discuss films, the event will be presented by Tim Szetela, a lecturer in visual arts at Princeton University.
"This year's Animation Show of Shows was suggested to us by Tim Szetela who is an animator and visiting professor at Princeton this year so we are thrilled to have him present these films for our Prof Picks series," says Mike Kamison, program director for the Princeton Garden Theatre. "This type of filmmaking is rarely seen outside of film festivals and smaller niche audiences who seek out unique and creative films. This is especially true within the world of animation, an art form that is dominated by only a few big players, there is a vastly underseen group of films that are just as remarkable as what you might see from Pixar and Dreamworks."
The event will present 16 animated shorts made around the world. Kamison says the showcase consists of indie animation from around the world. "The style and production of animation ranges from digital to hand-drawn to stop motion and offers a glimpse at the developments and experimentation within the animation world," he says. "It's some of the most creative, challenging, and thought-provoking work in film today. Often these animated shorts are the titles that are nominated for Best Animated Short at the Academy Awards. Since there are only five slots to fill, though, a lot of great stuff doesn't get seen and the Animation Show of Shows offers a home for those films."
The films include "The Burden" about a group of night-shift workers. "Everything" by David OReilly is based on the work of philosopher Alan Watts and explores interconnectedness of the universe and the multiplicity of perspectives that underlie reality.
A highlight of the showcase is "Hangman," a 50-year-old short that was restored by The Animation Show of Shows. The movie by Paul Julian and Les Goldman is based on a poem by Maurice Ogden, and explores themes of injustice and personal responsibility in its tale of a town whose residents are methodically executed by the title character.
Also included is the Oscar-winning "Dear Basketball" by Glen Keane. The film is based on a poem written by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant when he retired in 2016.
"Next Door," by Pete Docter will be screened as part of the program. Docter is the director of Pixar's "Up" and "Inside Out." He made "Next Door" as a student film in 1990.
Kamison says the even is the kind of programming that fulfills the role of art house theaters.
"We aim to find a home for films which demonstrate achievements in artistry, storytelling, and visual narrative, that are largely unseen by a wider audience," he says. "When all a community has are big budget films from major studios, they engage with film differently and don't get the opportunity to appreciate cinema as an art form. The idea is not only to harbor a community that critically engages with film, but perhaps might be inspired to go out and make their own movies."
For more information, go to www.thegardentheatre.com.
The Princeton Public Library will host the 2018 Princeton Environmental Film Festival, April 8. The 12th edition of the festival will screen 27 movies over eight days. Screenings will be accompanied by talks by filmmakers and other speakers and will take place at the library, Princeton University, the Princeton Garden Theatre and the Hopewell Theatre.
“[The festival] is a powerful way for the community to connect more deeply, both to the natural and built environment, and to each other,” says Susan Conlon, who founded the event. “Very often, people are profoundly affected and moved to personal action by what they learn from these films, and in that way, the festival has had real community impact.”
The festival will open April 8 with "Where the Wind Blew," a film by Andre Singer about Cold War nuclear bomb testing in the Soviet Union and in Nevada.
The documentary "Jane," about Jane Goodall will be shown April 9. The acclaimed film is about Goodall's research on chimpanzees and how she challenged male scientists and their consensus. Being shown April 1 is "Beyond Fordlandia," a film about a journey Henry Ford took on the Amazon.
For more information, including a complete schedule, go to www.princetonlibrary.org/peff.
