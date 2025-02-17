The world lost one the kindest people as Dr. William (Bill) A. Sweeney died on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at home surrounded by family. He was 91 years old. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on November 26, 1933, to the late Dr. John and Olive Sweeney, Bill spent his childhood in the Philadelphia area, eventually matriculating at the University of Pennsylvania first as an undergraduate and subsequently to pursue his medical degree.

After serving our nation for two years in the Air Force, Bill transitioned into the career that defined his professional life as a Radiation Oncologist. He was one of the founding members of the Radiology Group of New Brunswick, where for over 40 years Bill served the local community with wisdom and grace. He was a former Chairman of the Radiology Department at Saint Peter’s University Hospital and a past President of the Saint Peter’s Executive Committee. Bill was well respected by his co-workers and became a valuable mentor to the next generation of aspiring Radiologists.

Bill and his first wife, Jeanne, eventually settled in Princeton, NJ, and were joined by son John, son Mark, and daughter Rita. Their house on Mercer Street became an open living room to their children and all of their friends. The years flew by in a series of sporting events, ski trips, and tennis matches.

After the untimely passing of Jeanne, Bill found a second chance at happiness when he married Dorothy (Dede) Shannon in 2010. Dede and Bill made it their mission to enjoy and savor life as witnessed by travels to Europe, Patagonia, Bermuda, and many treasured moments on the island of Virgin Gorda.

Bill was a voracious reader and lover of history and could often be found under a floppy hat sitting on a porch with the topic of the day in his hands. His wisdom seemed never ending yet he always made you feel like the smartest person in the room. Bill loved to travel, loved to be on the water, and most of all loved to be with family. Bill was a true gentleman and his warmth, generosity, and kind spirit shown through until the end. In his later days with limited mobility, the sense of humor never wavered and each, “Good to see you Bill” was met with his reply, “Well it is good to be seen.”

Bill is survived by his wife Dorothy (Dede); his son John (Cary), daughter-in-law Catherine Sweeney, son-in-law Charley Ehmann; three stepchildren Mike (Sarah) Shannon, Lawrence (Sarah) Shannon, and Courtney Shannon; four grandchildren Evan Sweeney, Heather Sweeney, Charley Ehmann, and August Ehmann; and six step grandchildren, Sam Shannon, Meghan Shannon, Addy Shannon, Peter Shannon, Simon Ehmann, and Ruby Ehmann. Bill was predeceased by his first wife Jeanne Sweeney, son Mark Sweeney, daughter Dr. Rita Sweeney (Ehmann), and brothers Joseph (Joe) Sweeney and John (Jack) Sweeney.

Memorial contributions in Bill’s honor can be made to SAVE, A Friend to Homeless Animals, 1010 Route 601, Skillman NJ 08558. SAVE had connected Bill and Dede with their beloved Zeke, who stayed by Bill’s side at all times.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be scheduled for the spring.