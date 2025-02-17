John Oliver Yuchmow September 17, 1932 – December 28th, 2024

John Oliver Yuchmow (JOY), 92, a devoted family man, skilled engineer, and creative craftsman, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in South Carolina. Born and raised in Manhattan to Philip and Mary Yuchmow, John led a life filled with curiosity, dedication, and generosity.

John attended New York City public schools and graduated from the prestigious School of Aeronautical Engineering in 1950. He began his studies at NYU but was called to serve his country during the Korean War, joining the Army in 1952. Stationed in Mainz, Germany, he worked as an optical engineer, where he continued his passion for photography, capturing countless memories of his fellow soldiers and developing the images himself.

After returning home, John married the love of his life, Eleanore, in 1957. Together, they built a beautiful life, raising their two sons, Philip and Christopher, in Rocky Hill, NJ, where they lived for 50 years. John’s talents extended far beyond engineering; he designed and remodeled numerous projects, including a barn, gazebo, and friend’s homes—always with his hands-on approach and tireless work ethic.

Professionally, John was employed as a Civil Engineer overseeing the construction of water valves in New York City for Tunnel #3, with residencies abroad in Austria and Japan. Despite his many accomplishments, John never stopped learning. He graduated magna cum laude from NJIT with a Civil Engineering degree and spent over a decade teaching design software, AutoCAD, to aspiring architects at Mercer County Community College during his retirement years.

Beyond his career, John’s passions included building model airplanes and photography, hobbies he pursued with the same dedication and creativity that defined his life. He and Eleanore experienced many travels together including visits to Spain, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Russia, Costa Rica, as well as Canada and across the US.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Eleanore; his sons, Philip (Milbre) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and Christopher (Maria Jose) of Lawrenceville, NJ; and his cherished grandchildren, Jonathan (fiancée Marah), Kate, Will, Maria, and Olivia. He also leaves many nieces and nephews who adored him.

In his later years, John and Eleanore relocated to South Bay in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where they enjoyed their time together while staying connected to family and friends.

John will be remembered for his wisdom, wit, and unwavering kindness. If he had one wish, may it be: “Good health, happiness, humor, productivity and blessings for everyone.”

A service will be held on April 12th in Rocky Hill, New Jersey to honor John’s extraordinary life.

Submitted by

Chris Yuchmow