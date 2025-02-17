Raja E. Soudah

Dr. Raja Elias Soudah of Princeton, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 9, 2025 at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Antoinette; his children Randa (Brian) of Los Angeles, California, Jumana of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, and Alex (Dina) of Flemington, New Jersey; grandchildren Alexandra, Anna, Jane, Matthew, Arthur, Claire and Kate; his sister, Dr. Ferial Jumean of Coral Gables, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Elias and Salma Soudah, brother Ibrahim, and sisters Clemanse, Laurice, Alice, and Mary.

Born on April 1, 1930 in Tulkarm, Palestine, Raja carved a path far from his birthplace. Given the opportunity to pursue a scholarship and studies in the United States, he arrived at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, at the age of 24 with enthusiasm and an unwavering drive. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Purdue, a master’s from Penn State University, and a Ph.D. from Rutgers University, all in agriculture, supporting himself through school along the way through various odd jobs that were the focal point of many an entertaining story.

Following school, Raja moved to Amman, Jordan, to pursue a career in his field. He met his future wife, Antoinette Saba, while she was working at the United States Cultural Center in Amman. They married in 1968, lived in Istanbul, Turkey, for a brief time, moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and then to Iselin, Somerset, and finally Princeton, New Jersey.

After stints at Rohm & Haas and New York Life, Raja concluded that he would be happiest being his own boss. In 1974, he started a small export automotive goods firm with a $500 loan and a typewriter. A natural salesman and entrepreneur, through hard work and grit, he built A.M.E. International into a profitable global business with its own line of products, and worked until he retired reluctantly in his late 80s.

Raja was the quintessential immigrant success story and self-made man, with an intrepid partner in Antoinette, who moved far from home to join him on his adventure. When he wasn’t working, Raja loved to garden, and each summer, he was happiest tending to his large backyard garden, yielding bumper crops of every vegetable you could imagine, including those sourced from his native Middle East. He collected antique clocks and liked nice cars. He traveled widely, and enjoyed Western movies, poker and blackjack, Johnny Walker Black, and beach vacations with his children and grandchildren at his and Antoinette’s home at the Jersey Shore. He was devoted to his family, both immediate and extended. He was deeply grateful for the opportunities America afforded him to build a full and rewarding life. He was an unstoppable force, always moving and moving quickly. He will not be forgotten by those lucky enough to know him.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kimble Funeral Home, 1 Hamilton Avenue, Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 216 Nassau Street, Princeton, followed by interment at Princeton Cemetery.

Donations in Raja’s memory may be made to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (pcrf.net) or Anera (anera.org).

