Six dead Canada geese were recently found floating in a pond in Hillsborough, raising concerns as New Jersey continues to see widespread cases of avian influenza.

A local resident reported the discovery on Friday after noticing the birds in the water across the street from Hillsborough High School.

The township’s Health Department has been made aware of the situation, though it’s still unclear if these geese were affected by the H5N1 bird flu strain spreading across the state.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed that the H5N1 virus is responsible for mass die-offs of Canada geese in New Jersey.

Over the past few months, more than 140 dead or sick Canada and snow geese have been reported in over 30 locations across the state.

Clusters of five or more birds have been found in the Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and Warren counties.

So far, 11 wild birds have tested positive for the virus, though state officials are still awaiting additional confirmation from federal health agencies.

The incident in Hillsborough follows similar discoveries in Monmouth County, where several dead geese were recently found in Allentown.

As a precaution, parks in the area were temporarily closed to limit public exposure.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which has been monitoring the spread of bird flu in wild birds since late December, confirmed that the last official cases of H5N1 in the state were recorded in April 2024.

However, with more birds dying, officials suspect the virus may still be active.

Despite the growing number of affected birds, health officials emphasize that the risk to humans remains low.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified this outbreak as primarily an animal health concern.

There have been no reported human cases of H5N1 in New Jersey, though some mammals that feed on dead or infected birds, such as raptors and scavengers, have tested positive.

Scientists continue to study how the virus spreads, but for now, no evidence suggests it can easily jump from birds to people.

To stay safe, the DEP’s Fish & Wildlife division urges people to avoid direct contact with wild birds, particularly those that appear sick or have died.

If handling is necessary, protective gloves and masks should be worn.

Experts also warn against touching or eating raw or unpasteurized dairy products, as they can carry harmful bacteria and viruses.

Poultry, eggs, and beef should always be cooked to the proper internal temperatures to eliminate any potential health risks.

The DEP and other agencies closely monitor the situation and encourage the public to report unusual bird deaths.

As more information becomes available, they will provide updates on potential health risks and additional safety measures the public may need to follow.