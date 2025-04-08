Spring begins soon, and with it comes a new event in South Brunswick that allows guests to get creative with home décor. On Sunday, April 13, 2025, Board & Brush Creative Studio will host a DIY Spring Wreath and Mini Sign Workshop. This event runs from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM at their South Brunswick location, found at 3562 NJ-27, South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, 08824.

At this three-hour workshop, each guest will create two items: a fresh spring wreath using real greenery and a small wooden sign that can be personalized. Attendees will follow step-by-step instructions from the studio team. All materials will be provided, including paint, stain, greenery, wood, and tools. There is no need to bring supplies.

During registration, guests can choose from several design options for their signs. In the session, they will also have access to a variety of greenery, colors, and finishes. The signs are made from raw wood, which the participants will sand, stain, paint, and assemble.

Pre-registration is required. Each person must register with their own project. At the time of registration, guests must enter all customization details, including text for stencils. Board & Brush advises double-checking all spelling and design choices to avoid mistakes.

The workshop allows one person per project. Non-registered guests and observers are not allowed. If someone arrives without registering, they may only join if space and materials are available. Otherwise, they will be asked to leave.

There are 12 seats available for this session. At the time of announcement, no seats had been booked.

Participants may bring drinks and snacks. Alcohol is allowed. However, children under 16, including infants, are not permitted in the studio during workshops. The studio does offer separate events for kids and teens through private party bookings.

The session starts and ends on time. Guests must arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Anyone who arrives more than 20 minutes late may not be allowed to join and will receive a credit for a future session.

The registration fee is non-refundable. If a cancellation is made at least 72 hours before the event, the studio will issue a credit for another session. This credit is valid for one year. For private parties, a deposit is required. If the party is canceled or does not meet the minimum number of participants, the deposit will not be refunded.

Board & Brush reserves the right to cancel any workshop with fewer than four registered guests. In such cases, those who signed up will be offered credit for a future session.

If a registered guest wants to change their stencil after booking, a recut fee may apply. They must contact the studio for details.

All participants must sign a waiver. This explains the use of tools like drills, hammers, nails, and stains and outlines safety rules. The studio reminds everyone that public events carry a risk of illness. Each guest agrees to take personal responsibility for safety and belongings.

Photos and videos are sometimes taken during the workshop. These may be used for social media, websites, or advertisements. Anyone who does not want to be included can ask not to be photographed.