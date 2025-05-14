Bordentown Township mourns death of young officer

Courtesy of Bordentown Township “Though Officer [Robert] Sparano was a recent addition to our police department, he became a valued and respected member of our community,” said Bordentown Township Mayor Eric Holliday. “His dedication to service, warm spirit, and commitment to protecting others left a lasting impression both for his colleagues and the residents of Bordentown.”

The sudden loss of Bordentown Township Police Officer Robert Sparano, who died in an off-duty motorcycle accident on May 12 in Hopewell Township, was felt in a statement released by Bordentown Township Mayor Eric Holliday.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist, later identified as Sparano in published reports, was killed after he attempted to change lanes on Route 31/Pennington Road in the area of the Interstate Highway 295 North off-ramp and struck the rear of a pickup truck around 7 p.m. May 12, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

Holliday and the Township Committee extended “their deepest condolences” to the Sparano family and the Bordentown Police Department in a statement on May 13 posted on the township’s Facebook page.

“It is with profound sorrow that the Township Committee and I share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Patrol Officer Robert Sparano, who tragically lost his life in an off-duty accident,” Holliday said.

“Though Officer Sparano was a recent addition to our police department, he became a valued and respected member of our community. His dedication to service, warm spirit, and commitment to protecting others left a lasting impression both for his colleagues and the residents of Bordentown.

“Robert followed in the footsteps of his father, himself a dedicated police officer, and embraced the calling to serve with pride and purpose,” Holliday continued. “His commitment to protecting others was not only a reflection of his own character but also a continuation of a legacy of service that runs deep in his family.

“This is a deeply painful loss for our township, and words cannot fully express the grief we share.”

Sparano’s father, Robert “Bob” Sparano, served with the Hopewell Township Police Department for 28 years and retired as a sergeant on May 1, 2022, the Hopewell Township Police Department shared on its Facebook page.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time,” the department said.

The Bordentown City Police Officers Association shared Holliday’s statement on its Facebook page.

“Our hearts go out to the Sparano family and the entire Bordentown Township Police Department,” the post stated. “Rest in peace Officer Robert Sparano.”

The young officer was thrown from his Kawasaki motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The initial investigation showed that Sparano was traveling north on Route 31/Pennington Road and was attempting to change lanes when his motorcycle struck the rear of a GMC pickup truck that was traveling in front of him, police said. The 26-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who lives in Hopewell Township, was not injured.

The Hopewell Township Police Department, the Pennington Borough Police Department and the Ewing Township Police Department responded to the scene. The Pennington Fire Department and Capital Health Systems emergency medical technicians and paramedics also responded.

The crash is under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.