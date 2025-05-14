East Windsor Police blotter

A 47-year-old East Windsor Township woman was arrested on active warrants from Bellmawr Borough and East Windsor, Jackson and Willingboro townships at the Colonnade Motel on Route 130 on May 7. A police officer was sent to the motel to locate an individual who was wanted on active warrants. She was processed and released.

Three Brooklyn, N.Y. men, ages 31, 30 and 30, were charged with shoplifting on May 7 for allegedly taking items valued at $1,933.73 from Target on April 21. The case was assigned to a detective, who identified and charged the men.

A 20-year-old East Windsor Township man was arrested on active warrants from East Windsor and Cranbury townships following a motor vehicle stop on Twin Rivers Drive on May 6. He was also charged with driving while suspended. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested on an active warrant from Bound Brook following a motor vehicle stop on One Mile Road for having defective brake lights on May 5. He was also issued summonses for driving while suspended and maintenance of lamps. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A 34-year-old East Windsor Township driver was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane at 2:05 a.m. May 4. A police officer noticed the vehicle was weaving on Route 571. The driver was processed and released.

A 35-year-old Queens, N.Y. resident was arrested on active warrants from Egg Harbor, Ocean City and Hightstown Borough on May 3 after being stopped by police for not wearing a seat belt on Route 33. The driver, who was also charged with failure to wear a seat belt and driving while suspended, was processed and turned over to the Egg Harbor Police Department.

A 26-year-old East Windsor Township resident who was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on Route 130 at the intersection of East Windsor Town Center was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving at 12:02 a.m. May 3. Police responded to investigate a vehicle that did not move forward for the green traffic signal. The officer found the vehicle with its lights off and the driver asleep behind the wheel. The driver was processed and released.

Two East Windsor Township men, ages 41 and 26, were charged May 1 with shoplifting for allegedly taking $300 worth of groceries from ShopRite. The case was assigned to a detective, who identified the men.

A 28-year-old East Windsor Township woman was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police were called to the Dunkin parking lot on Route 130 for a disturbance on May 1. The woman continued to be disruptive and allegedly resisted the officer’s control during the arrest, but was eventually taken into custody. She was processed and released.