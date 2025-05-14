Hopewell Township police promote Amabile to sergeant

The Hopewell Township Police Department has a new sergeant with the promotion of officer Vincent Amabile.

The Township Committee approved a resolution promoting Amabile from a patrol officer to sergeant at the governing body’s meeting on May 5.

Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning swore Amabile into the new promotion as his family joined him by his side. His promotion went into effect on May 6, and he will now earn an annual salary of $143,720.

“I know Vince, it has been a long time coming,” said Police Chief James Rosso said, adding he will “try to keep it brief cause I know you want to go out and celebrate.”

“Sgt. Amabile was born in Point Pleasant and grew up in Neptune and Monroe Township. He graduated from Monroe Township High School in 1994. After high school Sgt. Amabile attended Mercer County Community College where he attained an associate’s degree in criminal justice.”

After college, Amabile completed police training at the Ocean County Police Academy, graduating with the Class of 71, not 1971, Rosso said.

“Sgt. Amabile began his law enforcement career as a special law enforcement officer Class I and later Class II with the Seaside Park Police Department where he worked there for two summers,” the chief relayed.

“He was then hired by the Jamesburg Police Department in 2000 and promoted to a full-time police officer position. In November of 2001, Sgt. Amabile was hired by the Hopewell Township Police Department and joined our team.”

Rosso explained that during his time with the township police department, Amabile worked as a traffic unit officer, a firearms instructor, and assisted with their training bureau. Additionally, he is currently one of police department’s drone pilots.

“Over the years, Sgt. Amabile has been presented with several department awards and accommodations,” Rosso said. “Additionally, he is the past president of the police department’s PBA (Policemen Benevolent Association) and also a member of the New Jersey State PBA hockey team.”

“With this promotion to sergeant, Sgt. Amabile will assume the command of B squad in the patrol division. We look forward to watching Vin grow in his new position.”