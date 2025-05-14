Man charged with endangering welfare of child

A Philadelphia man is facing multiple charges after allegedly chatting and exchanging child sexual abuse material with a minor in East Windsor Township, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey.

Steven Green, 32, was charged on May 8 with one count of manufacturing child sexual abuse material and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into online child exploitation, the prosecutor’s office said.

Detectives with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit and the East Windsor Police Department learned that an East Windsor Township minor had been chatting and exchanging child sexual abuse material allegedly at Green’s direction, the prosecutor’s office said.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that in addition to allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages and photos with the pre-teen girl, Green had directed her to take photos and videos of herself engaging in sexual conduct to be sent to him.

Based on information developed during the investigation, a search warrant was carried out at Green’s home by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit. They seized many items that had evidentiary value.

Green was taken into custody without incident. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking his detention, pending trial.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit at (609) 989-6568 or [email protected].