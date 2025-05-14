Motorcyclist killed in Route 31 crash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he attempted to change lanes on Route 31/Pennington Road in the area of the Interstate Highway 295 North off-ramp and struck the rear of a pickup truck around 7 p.m. May 12, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The man was thrown from his Kawasaki motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The initial investigation showed that the motorcyclist was traveling north on Route 31/Pennington Road and was attempting to change lanes when his motorcycle struck the rear of a GMC pickup truck that was traveling in front of him, police said. The 26-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who lives in Hopewell Township, was not injured.

The Hopewell Township Police Department, the Pennington Borough Police Department and the Ewing Township Police Department responded to the scene. The Pennington Fire Department and Capital Health Systems emergency medical technicians and paramedics also responded.

The crash is under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.