School district seeks candidates to fill board vacancy

The search is on to fill a vacancy on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education.

The opening was created by the resignation of school board vice president Amanda Santos, who was appointed May 6 to fill a vacancy on the Lawrence Township Council. She replaced former Township Councilman John Ryan, who resigned in April.

Would-be school board members must be U.S. citizens, have lived in Lawrence Township for at least one year and be registered to vote in the township. They may not hold another elective office simultaneously. They may not have any contract or claim against the school board.

Lawrence Township residents who are interested in applying for the vacant seat should contact school board president Michele Bowes at [email protected] and School Board Secretary/Business Administrator Thomas Eldridge at [email protected] by May 30.

Applicants should email a letter of interest to Bowes and Eldridge that explains the reasons for their interest in serving on the school board. It should be labeled “Board Vacancy.”

Each applicant will be interviewed by the school board on June 11 in a closed session meeting of the board. The interviews will be conducted in private.

The successful applicant will be sworn into office at the school board’s July 9 meeting and will serve through the first week of January 2026.

The newly appointed school board member may choose to run for election to a full, three-year term in the November general election.

Meanwhile, Santos publicly announced her resignation from the school board at its May 7 meeting – one day after her appointment to the Lawrence Township Council.

Santos said that serving on the school board had been one of the most meaningful and fulfilling experiences in her life. It has shaped and challenged her, and deepened her commitment to public service.

“To be honest, this decision (to resign) has not been easy,” she said. “If I am being honest, I have wrestled with feelings of guilt and concern about the timing.

“But I truly believe that stepping into this new role (on Township Council) allows me to continue advocating for the very same values that brought me to the school board in the first place – inclusion, transparency, and a deep belief in the potential of every child.”

Santos said she hopes to serve as a bridge between the school district and the township. She wants to be a resource and an advocate for the schools, but from a new vantage point.

“Thank you for the trust you have placed in me,” Santos told the school board. I will carry this chapter with me always – with pride, gratitude and respect.”